Local RC airplane club to host event in Mitchell

“They’re great supporters of us,” he said. “Most of them have been coming up, 50 or so of them, just enjoying our valley, enjoying our airfield.”

Spectators to the weekend’s Air Fair and Fun Fly can expect planes with anywhere from one feet long to longer than a person is tall. The planes will be of both military and civilian build.

Pilots will perform stunts, trail smoke and fill the sky with their remote controlled vehicles.

“They’ll take those 15-pound airplanes and just fly them straight up until they’re out of sight,” Ruben Siegfried, the RC’ers secretary treasurer, said. “A bunch of them can fly at a time as long as you can keep track of your airplane.”

For the tried and true airplane buffs, a swap meet will allow them to exchange engines, parts and whole RC planes. There will even be a raffle for one of the planes, an air tractor with a 5-feet wingspan.

Tickets for the raffle start at $1. Rhoades said they are available at Pinnacle Bank in Mitchell and will be sold throughout the duration of the Air Fair itself.

The club was founded in 1974, and Rhoades said he joined back in 1981. Currently, there are around 10 members.