Each year, the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering hosts its Rotary Gold gala to raise funds for organizations that benefit the entire community. This year, the organization aims to help a program that helps local families struggling with food insecurity at its April 29 fundraiser.

The annual Rotary Gold fundraiser will benefit the CatPacks and PupPacks program, which helps give children at Scottsbluff and Gering schools backpacks with food for the weekends or other days off from school.

Each year, the Rotary Club selects a nonprofit or other community programs that may benefit from the fundraiser, Katy Reichert, one of the organizers of this year’s Rotary Gold explained.

The purpose of the international service organization is to bring together community and business leaders to dedicate time to service work and other philanthropy, she said, noting that it’s most known for its effort to eradicate polio throughout the world.

“Our local chapter, we have done things in the community as simple as planting trees along the pathway and putting up free libraries throughout Scottsbuff,” she said. “Some of our members have done service projects overseas...

“(For Rotary Gold,) The president picks an organization that they like or are passionate about and then the board votes to approve that selection. This year, President Ryan Windhorst thought the CatPacks and PupPaks program would be a great program to contribute to because childhood food insecurity is such an issue in our community, sadly. We thought it would be a great way for us to be able to help out.”

Information from CatPacks and PupPacks have indicated a growing need. Nearly 300 backpacks are distributed to children each weekend. Because of increasing food costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, the program has been impacted and finds that its dollars aren’t going as far. The program’s organizers say its costs have more than doubled, Reisig said.

On average, the Rotary Gold fundraiser brings in about $35,000 in proceeds to help its selected cause. Last year, the event, held for the first time in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a banner year and raised more than $70,000 in funds to help out Northfield Haven, a facility nearing completion for adults with developmental disabilities. Other programs that have benefited in the past include the Greener Gardens Greenhouse project at the North Platte NRD and the Cirrus House, to name just a couple.

In addition to being a great fundraiser, Reisig said that it’s a lot of fun. The Meat Shoppe Catering does a great job putting together food stations, like carving stations, build-your-own sandwiches, charcuterie boards and others.

“The food is a huge draw because it’s very impressive what they do,” she said.

One part of the fundraiser that sells out every year are gold boxes that are offered for $50, filled with surprises like gift cards and other goodies that will either meet the $50 prize, or if you are fortunate, exceed it and provide a great value.

“They go quickly,” Reisig said, saying they “go like hotcakes.”

Organizers have also been hard at work gathering unique prizes for its silent, live and paddle auctions. The paddle auction was new to the fundraiser last year, and people had a lot of fun with it, Reisig said, contributing specific dollar amounts. In the live and silent auction, many prizes are “experience-centric,” such as a staycation package that includes a stay at Hotel 21 in Gering and a night out on the town, a trip to Ft. Collins and even bow and arrows and membership to a local archery club.

Rotary Gold will be held on April 29, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. Tickets are $75 and available from any Rotary Club member. However, if you don’t know a Rotary Club member, you can reach out to Kendall Palu, 720-289-0009. You can also visit the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SBGRotary, and a message to organizers of the page will be answered to help you secure tickets.