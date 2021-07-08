Local, statewide organizations attempt to raise TBI awareness for education, resources

At one point, William Galloway’s bicycle journey was about trying to find a community that had the resources and advocacy he needed to get him a job. Nebraska was one of the states he was told to look into.
“Throughout the country, at the TBI (traumatic brain injury) places, I’ve been pushed off from state to state. And this is one of them,” he said while standing outside Sonny’s Bike Shop on East Overland in Scottsbluff during his stop to the area in mid-June.
Eventually, he shifted his focus as he struggled to find what he was looking for. It seems finding resources has been difficult for many individuals with injured brains, including for those in the Panhandle.
TBIs in the Panhandle
According to data from Nebraska’s Traumatic Brain Injury Registry during the years 2014 to 2018, the Panhandle Public Health District reported the highest rate of TBIs at 1,582 per 100,000.
However, Nicole Fischer, director for Nebraska VR – Scottsbluff office, said that anecdotally, the office doesn’t see many people with brain injuries come in for services.
“It’s not as prevalent as other disability populations that we serve. (I’m) not sure exactly why that is,” she said.
Even if they did receive more people looking for the office’s support, she said it currently has a waitlist. Those waitlists, along with tons of paperwork, are exactly why Galloway keeps moving and doesn’t stay in any one place for long.
“I don’t want to wait long for someone to offer me a job. I don’t know where I’d stay. The homeless shelter is not my life,” he said. “Getting a place and then having that job is one thing, but it’s holding on to a job that somebody knows what you’re going through when you have your moments. And that’s the part that I’m just afraid of investing money into (things like) the couch, the TV, the deposit, all that stuff. And then they say, ‘OK, this can’t happen. You can’t work here anymore.’”
This lack of resources for behavioral health services and TBI education is a challenge that individuals with TBI said they face in the Nebraska Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) survey. One specifically said, “There is a direct cause and effect of any type of brain injury on behavioral health. The question is, why do we have a lack of resources to educate all people as an injury can occur any place, any time to anyone. Let’s get Nebraska smart about it all.”
TaLisa Brown, who runs a TBI support group at Box Butte Hospital, said members of her group feel the same way.
“They are needing more resources and education to the public for how to help someone,” she said. “Everyone has different deficits because the brain is so complex, and they are going to present those deficits differently. That’s the main thing the support group has had concerns of.”
Finding a support group is one resource that Brown said has proven to really be helpful for her members.
It can be a lonely recovery,” she said. “Having someone else to relate to at these support groups who understands what it’s like — having that support of one another — can really help with the recovery.”
Emaly Ball agreed, which is why she is involved in, and now president of, the Nebraska Injured Brain Network, an organization built on bringing together a community for individuals with TBI.
“I’ve had conversations with people that also live with injured brains that we can just finish each other’s sentences, because we’ve been there, we’ve done that,” she said. “To be able to have that sort of like, ‘OK, wait a minute, I’m not alone.’ … We’re just wanting to get people that are new in their recovery journey just to be able to understand that there’s hope, and it’ll be a long road, but they’re not alone. And just knowing that can be a really big relief for a lot of people.”
While there are already a few support groups in the Panhandle for individuals with TBI, including the one in Alliance — though it is currently paused due to COVID — NIBN is looking to really expand that peer support resource. Its board is located in Kearney, and currently has a chapter in North Platte, which is basically a mini version of the overall organization. Ball said they are currently looking for interested individuals to lead chapters in other areas, including Scottsbluff.
“We are statewide, but we’re all one thing; we all have one voice,” she said. “So, our chapters are really localized. They really focus on what’s in that community, what is lacking in that community, what are positives in that community. … It’s a really good self-advocacy group for a very small, local community.”
Education and advocacy from all sides
Galloway says he believes that the system is broken. However, there are people who are working to fix it. Resources exist, and many people are trying to get the word out, at least in the state of Nebraska.
Nevertheless, it will take everyone from people like Ball, who advocates through a non-profit organization, to Galloway, who travels town to town, telling his story to the people he meets one by one, to bring the awareness that TBIs and their effects deserve. That’s all either of them really want in the end.
“(I want) just more acceptance, more general awareness. In my personal opinion, I think that all high schools should have some sort of disability (education) — it doesn’t have to be brain injury specific or anything … something that makes it more apparent that these things exist, that these conditions exist, and you might one day come across something like this, and this is how you can be at least a little bit prepared for it.”
There’s a lot more to TBI than what the general public knows about, and even what many professionals know about, and until there is a breakthrough against the stigma and lack of knowledge that surrounds TBI, Galloway said he will keep pedaling.
“It’s been so hard and exhausting because it’s so negative when I talk about it because there’s no positive that came out of it. That’s why I talk about it,” he said. “I’m pulling these signs around to get people’s awareness of it.”
If you would like to support Galloway’s journey, you can send money to his PayPal account at paypal.me/williamg799 or email him at fundraiser3000@gmail.com If you are interested in learning more about NIBN or would like to be involved in starting a local chapter visit nibn.org or email info@nibn.org.
This concludes the three-part series on brain injury.