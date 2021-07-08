Local, statewide organizations attempt to raise TBI awareness for education, resources

Finding a support group is one resource that Brown said has proven to really be helpful for her members.

It can be a lonely recovery,” she said. “Having someone else to relate to at these support groups who understands what it’s like — having that support of one another — can really help with the recovery.”

Emaly Ball agreed, which is why she is involved in, and now president of, the Nebraska Injured Brain Network, an organization built on bringing together a community for individuals with TBI.

“I’ve had conversations with people that also live with injured brains that we can just finish each other’s sentences, because we’ve been there, we’ve done that,” she said. “To be able to have that sort of like, ‘OK, wait a minute, I’m not alone.’ … We’re just wanting to get people that are new in their recovery journey just to be able to understand that there’s hope, and it’ll be a long road, but they’re not alone. And just knowing that can be a really big relief for a lot of people.”