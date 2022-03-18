 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story spotlight

Local tax experts share commonly overlooked advice

Tax tips and tricks 2022

The government website childtaxcredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. The IRS has launched a revamped Child Tax Credit website meant to steer people to free filing options for claiming the credit, but tax filers can also file when on this year's tax form.

The 2022 tax filing deadline is on April 18 this year. All returns must be paid or postmarked by then. With a month to go, local tax experts from the Scottsbluff area provided steps they think are commonly overlooked and the methods available for filing before the deadline.

“My biggest tip, what I do with every client, is to compare the current year with the prior year. ... I’d say that’s the number one thing people need to do,” said Sally Mitchell, a certified public accountant with H&R Block.

Her Gering office helps with more than just income tax; she also assists with business tax returns, bookkeeping and payroll.

Mitchell said money can be taken right out of the taxpayer’s bank account to be paid on a specific day. Taxpayers can also file directly at the IRS website. They can also pay with a credit card. “There’s pretty steep fees involved with paying using a credit card, but it is an option if there’s no other option,” Mitchell added.

She said the state of Nebraska has a new property tax credit for real estate owners, first implemented in 2020, that can be easy to overlook. Additionally, those who didn’t receive a stimulus payment in 2021 can apply for it on their income tax returns.

There are plenty of intricacies to paying taxes which may be overlooked. “What I think that people need to be aware of is they make sure they have their taxes done correctly. They don’t want to get any letters from the IRS, but if they do, to not be afraid,” Mitchell said. In that situation, she recommended people provide any information requested by the IRS as quickly as possible.

The fees at H&R Block vary based on the exact tax services provided. It is open year round, not just during tax season.

Carmen Trevino, a family stabilization manager and central navigator at CAPWN in Gering, offers another type of tax service. Her service is known as VITA, or volunteer income tax assistance. This free tax assistance targets low-income households. “When folks need an appointment, they just give us a call,” she said. “I get their information, call them back and schedule an appointment with them. When they come in, they bring all the paperwork necessary to file a return.” She asks them to review their information and helps them get it filed.

The VITA service is only available for people within 185% of the federal poverty line. For example, in the lower 48 states, a family of four is considered to be impoverished if they bring in less than $26,500. Therefore, Trevino can only help families of four if they make $49,025 or less per year.

Trevino said those looking using the VITA service need to have all the proper forms with them before scheduling an appointment, including W-2 forms, unemployment forms, identification, their social security number and forms from all jobs they’ve held during the year.

She also said it’s important for people to remember all the jobs they had over the course of the year. If people forget, “They’ll call us and say ‘Oh, I got another form. I forgot about that job, can we just not worry about it?’ And we’ll say, ‘No, you have to file an amended return.’”

She and the other VITA experts at CAPWN help around 400 people every tax season. While the service is free, she asks for a $4 donation to help with printing and paper costs. The service works on a first come, first served basis.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

