Local tourism gets boost from NSAA Class B Girls Golf Championships

“We had a girl who traveled out here from eastern Nebraska with her father yesterday,” Leisy said. “They got on the course and played. Her dad hit his first-ever hole-in-one. He did that right here at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. That is going to be a memory that he has for the rest of his life. He teased us that he was going to get a membership because seven hours wasn’t too far to drive to golf. It is great that we were able to create a good experience for him and his family.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hole-in-one was shot on hole number 17.

“It is his favorite hole of any golf course he’s ever played,” Niedan-Streeks said, with a laugh.

Neidan-Streeks said the state tournament had a successful first day thanks to all of the hard work put in by everybody involved.

“We’ve got an incredible state golf host committee and, literally, we started working on this year’s championships about two days after last year’s championships. We just worked all year-long,” she said. “We’ve got 68 volunteers who have just been incredible who have signed up to work with us.”

With the help of those volunteers, the sponsors and golf courses, Niedan-Streeks said it gives the appearance that it was an easy event to pull off.