Local veteran honored with Quilt of Valor on 100th birthday

‘Unforgettable’ by Nat King Cole played in the background, setting the nostalgic scene for friends and family to gather for a patriotic celebration of Harry Lynn as he marked the centenary of his birth at Riverstone Bank in Scottsbluff on Saturday, May 21.

“It’s just another day, just another birthday,” Lynn said of turning 100. “You’re either lucky or unlucky in life.”

Lynn walked throughout the crowd greeting each guest while many others enjoyed food and the chance to see photographs from his days playing in bands and serving in World War II. Midway through the afternoon Kathy Dye and Linda Schneider, both Nebraska volunteers for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, entered the party with a carefully folded gift for Lynn. Volunteers with the Quilt of Valor Foundation creatively designed a unique quilt with details of Lynn in mind.

“We present quilts to veterans and service members who have been touched by war and whatever that looks like, for comfort and healing close around them,” Dye said. “So today our day is to celebrate Harry’s. Quilts of Valor is a nomination process. They’re very intentionally and specifically and personally presented to our heroes and today, Harry is our hero.”

Lynn’s face shone with all smiles and gratitude as he was wrapped in his Quilt of Valor, and insisted his daughter Sherri Lynn should share in its comfort.

Earlier in the week, Lynn shared his story with the Star-Herald. Born at home in Jersey City, New Jersey, to a musical family, Lynn began playing the drums at an early age. In 1940 he was a drummer in a 14 piece band making good money, when he registered for the draft and was classified 4F due to vision circumstances.

“They didn’t call me up, I went to a special unit because I only had one eye,” Lynn explained. “It’s there but I never saw anything with it.”

He began an apprenticeship learning floor covering in Florida until he enlisted in 1942 and was sent to signal and communication schools. After completion of training, Lynn was assigned to the Special Signal Corps 3154 where he served as staff sergeant until the end of World War II.

“We were not assigned to a division. We were just a freestanding company that provided communication,” Lynn said.

He explained his assignment in the war was not in the Army but in a unique unit that would typically be called up to repair communication signals then return to headquarters in Kent, Belgium.

Passionate about photography at the time, he was able to have his box camera in hand to capture many of his moments while in service.

“When we were packing our stuff, I threw my camera in one of the barrels,” he said. “When we got to England, we unpacked and one of the guys found that camera, I knew they would. So I had a camera with me the whole time I was in the service over there.”

Lynn said cameras in the 1940s obviously wouldn’t fit in a pocket so he was only allowed to carry it at certain times.

“I only carried it at certain times, but I got pictures in every country,” he said. “I can’t remember what some of them are but that’s all right.”

Lynn photographed the many highlights of his time in service including fellow service men posing as well as his experience in the streets of Kent when Victory Day was known.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the victory parade but they stuck me in it to take pictures,” he said. “It was a lot of different troops, parading up and down the streets, English and French and there were Dutch.”

At the announcement of the war's end, Lynn and his unit found their way to Tent City, called Lucky Stripe, in Paris, France, where soldiers awaited assignment to ships for the journey home. Lynn said he was anticipating seeing his mother, whom he hadn’t written to for six months, when he was handed an envelope giving him orders to report to Switzerland.

“The first sergeant handed me an envelope and he said, ‘Harry, I had no part in this,’” he said. “I was transferred to the same unit in Paris that I would have been transferred to as a second lieutenant but I didn’t accept that. So I was assigned to go to Switzerland for six months when everybody’s going home. I hadn’t written my mother since October because there was no mail so she didn’t know until the following April that I was still alive.”

Lynn and 50 others were sent to Neufchatel, Switzerland, as guests of the country where he would learn English, literature, geology of the Alps, skiing and ice skating.

“Well, after we learned to ski, it was really very nice,” Lynn said. “We didn’t have warm uniforms though. When we were done, the Swiss government gave us Rolex watches.”

After his service, the Veterans Affairs assisted Lynn in continuing an education in statistics at Denver University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. It was while traveling to Scottsbluff that he and Ralph Kennedy decided to purchase what was then Taylor Furniture. Lynn owned and operated Taylor Warehouse Carpet, an extension of the first furniture business partnership, until he closed the store in 2007.

Lynn stored his service corps uniform, metals and Rolex watch in his Army-issued foot locker, which was unfortunately stolen. He is, however, filled with stories, and has photographs from WWII in his home in Scottsbluff, where he lives with Sherri.

The family announced to Lynn during his birthday celebration that on Friday, May 20, in Lincoln, Nebraska, a U.S. flag was flown over the State Capitol in Lincoln in his honor.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

