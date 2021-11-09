Local Veterans Day ceremonies, activities planned

Local Veterans Day ceremonies have been planned, including the return of the annual Veterans Day Parade in Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm outlined a list of activities that have been planned.

A Veterans Day Coffee for members at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home will start out the day, however, the event is not open to the public.

At 11 a.m., crowds will gather on East Overland for the return of the Veterans Day Parade. The route will begin on 19th Avenue and continue west on East Overland. During the parade, F.E. Warren Air Force base has confirmed a helicopter will fly over the parade route.

This year’s Veterans Day parade may be the largest held in recent history, with Brehm saying in a press release that five bands have been confirmed to be marching in the parade. Cadets from the ROTC program at Scottsbluff High School will lead the parade.