Local Veterans Day ceremonies, activities planned

Local Veterans Day ceremonies have been planned, including the return of the annual Veterans Day Parade in Scottsbluff.
Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm outlined a list of activities that have been planned.
A Veterans Day Coffee for members at the Western Nebraska State Veterans Home will start out the day, however, the event is not open to the public.
At 11 a.m., crowds will gather on East Overland for the return of the Veterans Day Parade. The route will begin on 19th Avenue and continue west on East Overland. During the parade, F.E. Warren Air Force base has confirmed a helicopter will fly over the parade route.
This year’s Veterans Day parade may be the largest held in recent history, with Brehm saying in a press release that five bands have been confirmed to be marching in the parade. Cadets from the ROTC program at Scottsbluff High School will lead the parade.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Center at 1200 E. Ninth St, will host a ceremony on Veterans Day after the parade that will pay tribute to Chicano/Mexican American soldiers from the Platte Valley who honorably served in the military. A monument erected in 2019 included names of soldiers killed in action. Thursday’s ceremony will have three monuments unveiled that will have over 500 engraved names of veterans. During the program, special presentations from two national organizations, Quilt of Valor and Honor and Remember and a local Boy Scout tribute, will be held.
A reception will follow the ceremony. Also on Thursday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 1102 12th Ave., will host a special Catholic Mass with Rev. Joseph Thambi presiding. The public is welcome to attend.
On Thursday afternoon, the VFW Post #1681 will host a Veterans Day Program at 1:30 p.m. and a Veterans Day Banquet at 6:30 p.m. VFW Post #1681 is located at 2710 10th St. in Gering.
Many area schools are also planning Veterans Day ceremonies. Contact your local school for details.