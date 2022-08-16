Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Dozens of friends, veterans and caretakers gathered outside the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Tuesday to honor World War II veteran Willard Johnson with a Quilt of Valor.

Johnson, now a spry 102, was just 21 years old when he was drafted to the United States Air Force in 1942.

He was handpicked to manufacture Lockheed P-38 Lightning aircraft in the South Pacific for the 44th Air Depot Squadron, serving as a crew chief and rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant.

Johnson served for 38 months, apart from his wife and family, until December 1945.

Chris Wolf, who helped to craft the quilt, gave a short speech describing both it and the history of the organization. Veterans Matt Meyers and Cliff Miller then draped it over Johnson’s shoulders.

“Our mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Wolf said. “… Every stitch that holds these layers represents love, gratitude and sometimes a tear from the makers. Each Quilt of Valor has a label that tells a little bit about the story of the quilt. As of today, Willard, this story becomes your story.”

Her local quilting group, the Alliance-based Panhandle Blocks, has made and donated more than 700 quilts to local veterans over the last three years. The Quilts of Valor organization has given out more than 318,000 across the nation since its founding in 2003.

“I haven’t had a good look at it yet,” Johnson said of the quilt after the presentation, “but I like the designs on it.”

He also received a commemorative pillowcase and certificate.

Johnson’s Quilt of Valor was the eighth handed out in the Panhandle in just the last few days. On Sunday, seven veterans, including Meyers and Miller, were honored with their own Quilts of Valor at American Legion Post #36 in Gering.

Miller is a Gulf War veteran. Meyers, the Scotts Bluff/Banner County veterans service officer, served post-9/11. The other veterans honored included Vic Walker, Richard Eich, Willard Loose, Ross Jimenez and Charles Klutts. They served in either Vietnam or Korea.

“For us, it was kind of cool to see the way Vietnam veterans … (were honored) for their sacrifice and service,” Meyers said. “For Cliff and I, what an honor to give a quilt to a World War II vet. There’s not many of them left, and you’ve got a guy who’s (almost) 103 who served his country in the trenches.”

Johnson’s quilt was among those displayed during the Oregon Trail Days celebrations earlier this summer.

“It’s an honor to make these quilts for these veterans,” Wolf told the Star-Herald. “It’s all volunteers, it’s all a labor of love.”

Though they don’t have plans to present other quilts in the immediate future, Wolf said her group is always looking to make more.

Veterans and service members need to be nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor. Those looking to nominate people, or to help with crafting the quilts, can contact the Panhandle Blocks group at panhandleblocks@gmail.com.