Local Western Art exhibits on display

The Carnegie Arts Center announces the arrival of the new exhibits “The Ways of the West” by Valentine artist David Dorsey, along with the show “Cowboy Starter Pack” by leather craftsman Joe Roberts, of Alliance. The exhibits will both be on display in the Garwood and Skala upper galleries. They will be on display through Oct. 29.

Dorsey’s painted and drawn depictions of western life will be complimented by the three-dimensional leather artistry of Joe Roberts.

“This is truly an exhibit that celebrates the western heritage and tradition of our region,” Carnegie Arts Center Director Kyren Gibson said in a press release.

Art has always played a huge part in Dorsey’s life. Ever since he was little, drawing and painting have been something that he has always done. In fact, Dorsey said he cannot remember a time when he was not intrigued by artists and the work they created. He is still mesmerized by new styles of art. Dorsey said he will never learn all that he wants to in this lifetime, about painting and drawing.

“We should never cease to learn, no matter what our age,” Dorsey said. “I am drawn to the land and the individuals that call these vast plains home. I can think of no finer calling than to raise livestock to feed this great nation, and the daily pursuit of being stewards of the land.”

Dorsey described the workers of the land as strong men and women and their work intrigues him as an artist.

“Each face has a story to tell, and their lives are so interwoven with the land that they call home,” he said. “It is a never-ending tale of beautiful landscapes and hardworking people that give me constant inspiration to capture images of the west, both past and present.”

As an artist, Dorsey said he feels fortunate to be able to put brush to canvas and freeze a moment in time, noting that life’s simplest moments can be the most beautiful. A horse and rider going through a sea of grass or riding through a water hole formed after a heavy rain, are truly the simple and yet magical images that he loves to paint.

“I have recently been exploring the use of charcoal on linen canvas, as well as incorporation of acrylic washes with it,” Dorsey said. “It is a new direction for me, and I think that as an artist it is our duty to explore new ways, and avenues to create. There will always be something new to discover and explore artistically.”

As a kid growing up, Roberts loved watching westerns with his dad. Seeing the horses, saddles, and gear always intrigued him.

“So, when I was eight, I got my first experience working leather in Cub Scouts,” Roberts said. “Fast forward a few years, after suffering a traumatic brain injury, leather was a way for me to pass the time while enduring a long recovery. During that time, I began making smaller items and selling them.”

Within the past eight years, Roberts began pursuing leather working as a career.

“I feel as a craftsman I should always be looking to improve upon some of the old ways of craftsmanship and not try and reinvent them,” he said. “For me, I want to preserve the history of making cowboy and horse gear and the methods used a hundred years ago.”

Photographer Kathleen Ann’s exhibit “Showcasing Nature’s Beauty” is on display in the studio gallery until Oct. 15. Ann’s work depicts Nebraskan and South Dakotan landscapes and wildlife, as well as some fun images of Carhenge taken from a whole new perspective.

For information on artists as well as details on upcoming events and classes, visit, https://www.carnegieartscenter.com.