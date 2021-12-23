Local woman hopes to ride again after suffering serious injuries

Local horse enthusiast and devoted artist, Debbie Thomas hopes to one day ride again.
Thomas was one of four siblings who grew up on a family ranch. From a young age, she favored time spent on horseback and drawing. She was often rushing through dish washing duty to join her brothers on horseback to attend to ranch duties.
“If I wasn’t drawing horses, I was riding them,” she said.
In September Thomas and her horse, Sugar, were participating in the Historic Saddle Club’s fall team sorting event when she was bucked off her horse. Team sorting, a competitive event offered at the Saddle Club, involves two riders horseback, 10 numbered calves (0-9) and two unnumbered calves for sorting. A calf number is called out and riders must work together to direct that specified calf out of the group into a separate area then continue sorting in numerical order until done.
The Saddle Club has several team sorting clinics and competitions throughout the season. Thomas had initially attended a clinic in the summer but could not find the time to participate in a competition until the fall. However, in September she was on-hand to help sort calves for numbering the evening before the competition and warm up Sugar. It was later, during sorting horseback, that Thomas came off her horse landing in a way that would impact her mobility.
“It could have been so much worse. I remember when she was bucking thinking, ‘Don’t get hung up, don’t get drug or stepped on’ and ‘I hope I don’t land on my head.’ And then I’m laying there, I couldn’t move,” Thomas said, recalling the incident.
Thomas said she next remembers Saddle Club members and volunteers rushed quickly to get her the medical attention she needed. They further arranged for all of Sugar’s care and would continue to check on Thomas’ medical progress.
Thomas was hospitalized and would learn that her fall resulted in a compression fracture to three vertebrae and was severe enough for medical staff to consider surgery.
“(The neurologist) said if we can’t control the pain with medication and a back brace, surgery would be scheduled,” Thomas said.
A vertebral compression fracture is best described as a collapse of the vertebra bones’ structure. Thomas suffered a compression fracture to her lower back area; lumbar 2, 3, and 5 were all collapsed as a result of her fall from Sugar. When surgery can be avoided, compression fractures are typically treated by managing the pain level and immobility while the injured tissue heals. Once Thomas was capable of self-care, she was discharged from the hospital, wearing a back brace and managing with pain medication. She would return home to experience a grueling six weeks in a back brace, sleeping in a sitting position in the family’s recliner.
“I started out with the walker then moved on to using a cane and sleeping in the recliner. For six weeks, that chair and I really bonded,” Thomas said.
While in the hospital for five days, Thomas said she was taught how to manage herself on a day-to-day basis before discharge but that did not account for the many hours of time she would spend in the reclining position. It was during this period that Thomas was able to occupy herself with her other true passion, art.
“Eventually, when I was laid up, I would flip something on the TV and I would paint. So I would be sitting propped up with pillows, in the back brace, and I did three paintings during that time,” she said. “It kept my mind active.”
Thomas has an art degree and started out with a career doing architectural illustrating and drafting. Technology and life events faded out her artistic career until roughly four years ago when she was inspired to try a new painting medium. That gradually evolved into discovering her own niche, painting scenes from her experience and interest onto feathers. Thomas further grew her interest in painting on feathers to encompass a variety of types of bird feathers, often turkey feathers embellished with pheasant and finished off with native grasses to emphasize the story the painting is portraying.
“It’s unique and different from canvas painting and I do detailed wildlife, horses of course, dogs and that sort of thing,” Thomas said.
After six weeks of recovering, she was healed enough to continue practicing art and return to her work at a local downtown business. Her recuperation is an ongoing process and involves twice a week physical therapy sessions. Although the downtime has allowed her to further focus on painting, the treating physician recommended that Thomas not get back in the saddle for at least six months.
While taking time to properly heal is important to Thomas, equally important is Sugar.
“My horse is a fabulous horse. She’s the most well trained horse I’ve ever owned,” Thomas said. “If I were 20 years younger, we’d be the perfect match even after this injury, but she should go to someone younger that can really use her talents.”
Prior to the accident, the competitive pair were present at many Saddle Club activities including the horse show events. Thomas and Sugar’s highlight was winning all Saddle Club mare halter classes, eventually crowning them year-end champions in the adult age division in 2021.
While Thomas may not be able to comfortably ride young Sugar any longer, she continues to work through physical therapy sessions and looks forward to finding a horse to help her get back into that saddle to enjoy trail rides and pleasure riding again.
“I do hope to ride again; it’s what I’ve always loved,” she said.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.