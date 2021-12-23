Local woman hopes to ride again after suffering serious injuries

“I started out with the walker then moved on to using a cane and sleeping in the recliner. For six weeks, that chair and I really bonded,” Thomas said.

While in the hospital for five days, Thomas said she was taught how to manage herself on a day-to-day basis before discharge but that did not account for the many hours of time she would spend in the reclining position. It was during this period that Thomas was able to occupy herself with her other true passion, art.

“Eventually, when I was laid up, I would flip something on the TV and I would paint. So I would be sitting propped up with pillows, in the back brace, and I did three paintings during that time,” she said. “It kept my mind active.”