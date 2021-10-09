Local woman, who lived on her own until 99, celebrates 100 with grandchildren

“She always said the secret always having a good night’s sleep. Every time her head hit the pillow, she had a solid night’s sleep. She always said that was the secret,” she said.

On Friday, her grandchildren helped her celebrate the milestone at the home of her friends, Randy and Karna Kleager. Bitner had lived two doors down from them until December 2020. She now lives just across the street at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She lived on her own until she was 99, only moving to the care center after her caregiver suffered a stroke.

Robertson said he and his siblings, Cannon and Julie Ryan, traveled from Arizona, Washington and California. Bitner was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, putting the celebration up in the air.

“It was touch and go because the whole place was on lockdown at one point,” Robertson said. “Then it was off and then it was back on lockdown. She was vaccinated early on, but then she tested positive so she was quarantined. Then, this stretched out toward the end of that quarantine. We were able to take her out (of Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center), and they were really helpful.”

Robertson said they all had bought their plane tickets, but hadn’t canceled their plans despite her positive COVID test.