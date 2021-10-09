Local woman, who lived on her own until 99, celebrates 100 with grandchildren

"Made in 1921." That was the slogan on the T-shirt Francis Bitner received at her 100th birthday celebration on Friday, Oct. 8.
Bitner was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in Parker, South Dakota, where she lived most of her early life.
She and her first husband Les Enwall moved to Scottsbluff in 1959, when he was hired to be the assistant superintendent at the sugar factory. She has lived here ever since.
Enwall died in 1964 from injuries suffered hanging Christmas decorations. In 1965, she married Bill Bitner, a longtime realtor in the community.
“She had two daughters, was a single mother,” her son Michael Robertson said. “It was kind of a Brady Bunch situation. He had kids too, but all the kids were kind of in high school and just leaving.”
Bitner outlived both of her husbands and both daughters, Nancy Enwall and Linda Robertson. Her outlook on life also likely helped her live to 100, her granddaughter Jana Cannon said.
“She’s always been pragmatic. She’s not the most emotional person. She knows bad things happen. She’s lost two husbands. She’s lost her daughters. She hated it, but she just had to move on. She’s very pragmatic,” Cannon said.
When asked what the secret is to her longevity, Bitner said she didn’t really have any words of wisdom. Cannon, though, said she had given her some insight on living a long, healthy life.
“She always said the secret always having a good night’s sleep. Every time her head hit the pillow, she had a solid night’s sleep. She always said that was the secret,” she said.
On Friday, her grandchildren helped her celebrate the milestone at the home of her friends, Randy and Karna Kleager. Bitner had lived two doors down from them until December 2020. She now lives just across the street at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She lived on her own until she was 99, only moving to the care center after her caregiver suffered a stroke.
Robertson said he and his siblings, Cannon and Julie Ryan, traveled from Arizona, Washington and California. Bitner was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, putting the celebration up in the air.
“It was touch and go because the whole place was on lockdown at one point,” Robertson said. “Then it was off and then it was back on lockdown. She was vaccinated early on, but then she tested positive so she was quarantined. Then, this stretched out toward the end of that quarantine. We were able to take her out (of Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center), and they were really helpful.”
Robertson said they all had bought their plane tickets, but hadn’t canceled their plans despite her positive COVID test.
“We were ready to cancel. Luckily, we never had to,” he said.
On Friday, her friends and family presented her with gifts and was treated to homemade ice cream and angel food cake made by Karna. Karna jokingly told Bitner she chose angel food cake because she’s been devil-ish most of her life.
Robertson said he and his siblings and their kids were able to take her out to help her celebrate.
“We took her out to Lake Minatare. She sat in the car and liked the view. We went out to the Bluff. We took pictures up in the bluff where she enjoyed just seeing the view and the colors of the trees changing for the fall,” he said.