Local youth get a shopping experience with local law enforcement officers

The annual Shop with a Cop event returned to in-person shopping on Saturday with area children cruising the aisles at Walmart with a local law enforcement officer.
Around 25 law enforcement officers signed up to take the children shopping and provide a unique experience.
Dylan Sanford, 10, said the ride to Walmart was his favorite part.
“I really liked turning on the siren,” he said.
Sanford said the siren startled him at first because it was so loud.
The highlight for Chevelle Maxwell, 5, was shopping for socks for her brother and sister.
Once the children returned from their shopping trips volunteers, coordinated by Heather Jackson, wrapped the gifts with assistance from the children.
“Some of (volunteers are) officer’s wives, some are just community members,” Gering Police Officer Justin Brunz said. “The schools usually send groups like some of the sports teams.”
Brunz, who organizes the event, said there were 100 kids invited to take part in Saturday’s event.
“We had some (children) that aren’t going to come. I’m guessing we’re going to serve between 85 and 95,” he said.
In addition to Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments, officers from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Department also showed up to help the children fulfill their Christmas wishlists.
“The goal is to have one or two kids each trip, depending on the load for that timeframe,” Brunz said. “Most of the officers will do a couple shifts with the kids.”
Normally, funds are raised for the event, but this year’s event was already funded.
“We didn’t have to do any fundraising this year. We raised enough last year. We had a smaller event last year because of the pandemic, so we had enough money left over this year,” Brunz said.
There were funds donated for the Shop with a Cop event including Runza.
“The Western Nebraska Pioneers had a fundraiser at one of the Pioneers games that brought us in over $2,000 for the program this year,” Brunz said. “We had some random citizens bring in donations throughout the last couple of weeks who just dropped them off at the PD to add to the funds that we already had.”
Brunz said the event is important to help area youth become familiar with law enforcement officers.
“It helps us by humanizing the officers, especially with the youth, so they grow up not being afraid of us. And, we get to go have fun with them. It bridges, that gap that sometimes develops from the stigma that cops are only there when it’s bad. We want them to understand that we’re good. And to have fun, also,” he said.
Brunz said the event is also rewarding for the officers involved.
“My favorite part of the event is actually going out and shopping with the kids. The looks on their faces when they’re out there shopping for their family, and then when we come back here and give them a gift, it’s priceless,” he said.