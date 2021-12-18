Local youth get a shopping experience with local law enforcement officers

In addition to Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments, officers from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks Department also showed up to help the children fulfill their Christmas wishlists.

“The goal is to have one or two kids each trip, depending on the load for that timeframe,” Brunz said. “Most of the officers will do a couple shifts with the kids.”

Normally, funds are raised for the event, but this year’s event was already funded.

“We didn’t have to do any fundraising this year. We raised enough last year. We had a smaller event last year because of the pandemic, so we had enough money left over this year,” Brunz said.

There were funds donated for the Shop with a Cop event including Runza.

“The Western Nebraska Pioneers had a fundraiser at one of the Pioneers games that brought us in over $2,000 for the program this year,” Brunz said. “We had some random citizens bring in donations throughout the last couple of weeks who just dropped them off at the PD to add to the funds that we already had.”