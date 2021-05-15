Lodgepole Community Fund receives $20,000 challenge grant

LODGEPOLE – The Lodgepole Community Fund (LCF) recently received a challenge grant from the Yanney Family to help build the Fund and its unrestricted endowment.

E.K. Yanney, a former banker in Lodgepole, was a respected businessman and community leader. E.K.’s daughters, Mary Jo Klinetobe, Michele Wehbi and Julie Yanney, along with his brother Michael Yanney have offered a $20,000 challenge grant to be met one-to-one by the Lodgepole Community Fund. This challenge is meant to honor and memorialize E.K., as well as grow the Fund.

The LCF affiliated with Nebraska Community Foundation in 2020. The fund advisory committee (FAC) is composed of local volunteers focused on building the unrestricted endowment and raising money for the Panther Activity Center (PAC). The building, which formerly housed the Lodgepole High School, now serves as a community center, gymnasium and workout center and will house the Village of Lodgepole offices.

The unrestricted endowment will serve as a community savings account. The principal will be invested, and the LCF will receive a payout of investment earnings each year to grant back into the community. The fund will continue to grow while benefitting the community now and for future generations.