Lodgepole Community Fund receives $20,000 challenge grant

LODGEPOLE – The Lodgepole Community Fund (LCF) recently received a challenge grant from the Yanney Family to help build the Fund and its unrestricted endowment.
E.K. Yanney, a former banker in Lodgepole, was a respected businessman and community leader. E.K.’s daughters, Mary Jo Klinetobe, Michele Wehbi and Julie Yanney, along with his brother Michael Yanney have offered a $20,000 challenge grant to be met one-to-one by the Lodgepole Community Fund. This challenge is meant to honor and memorialize E.K., as well as grow the Fund.
The LCF affiliated with Nebraska Community Foundation in 2020. The fund advisory committee (FAC) is composed of local volunteers focused on building the unrestricted endowment and raising money for the Panther Activity Center (PAC). The building, which formerly housed the Lodgepole High School, now serves as a community center, gymnasium and workout center and will house the Village of Lodgepole offices.
The unrestricted endowment will serve as a community savings account. The principal will be invested, and the LCF will receive a payout of investment earnings each year to grant back into the community. The fund will continue to grow while benefitting the community now and for future generations.
“We are grateful to the Yanney family for this challenge and look forward to honoring E.K.’s legacy by building something that will positively benefit the Lodgepole community now and for years to come,” said LCF Fund Advisory Committee Chair Gwen Devie. “E.K. was the guy that made things happen in Lodgepole and now the Lodgepole Community Fund along with the VISIONS group, are making things happen in Lodgepole.”
The LCF started during the pandemic, which limited activities in 2020. The LCF team is planning activities this year, including a visioning session and fun events during Old Settlers Days over the Labor Day weekend.
If you are interested in learning more about the LCF please contact one of the Fund Advisory Committee members: Devie, Bill Taylor, Cindy Bondegard, Tom Nelson, Janet Fox, Gary Addison, Gordy Wilkins and Glenda Shellhorn.