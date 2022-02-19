Lohr family receives 'overwhelming' support after cancer diagnosis

“We wanted to make sure that we could help Ryan and his family chip away at the medical expenses and, really, all the expenses that come with battling cancer,” he said. “…The biggest thing for me is the fire service is all about the brotherhood; that’s something that I take to heart. The guys that work together every day in our fire station are like a family, and for us, it was very important to be there for our family member, to be there for our brother, and make sure that we can help Ryan and Andrea and their family.”

The benefit will begin with a social hour, DJ and silent auction at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the spaghetti dinner will be served, followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. The auction will be put on by Dave Vondy of All-American Consulting out of Colorado, and the famous Steve Flower will be the auctioneer. Items like vacation packages, art, metal art, music, movie and sports memorabilia will be up for grabs during the live auction.

When the Lohrs got wind of the benefit dinner and auction, they felt overwhelmed. Ryan said he’s not one to ask for anything, and while he does feel a little awkward about it all, he knows that people are just showing they care.