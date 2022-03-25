Longfellow principal Laurie Bahl reflects on 42 years as teacher, administrator

As a young girl, Laurie Bahl always enjoyed playing school. She worked with kids during Bible School and Sunday School as well as babysitting other kids and looking after her younger siblings. Her passion for children set her on a path toward education.

“Growing up, my family had a high priority for education,” Bahl said. “We talked about school a lot. We had a high value for teachers and a high respect for the educational process.”

Bahl attended Lincoln Elementary, Gering Junior High and Gering High School. Following graduation, she attended Kearney State College, now called the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1980. She would later graduate with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and receive her administrative endorsement from UNL in 2007.

Her first teaching job took her to Potter, where she taught fourth grade for two years. After getting married, she moved back to Gering where she taught at McKinley Elementary for about 10 years. The school district later sold McKinley Elementary.

“They don’t have it anymore because they eliminated that building and shipped those kids between the other three schools,” Bahl said. “At that time, I went to Northfield for just a couple of years and finished at Lincoln Elementary in Gering.”

After working for Gering Public Schools for 27 years, Bahl worked for Laramie County School District No. 2 out of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. She served as principal at Carpenter Elementary and District Title I director for seven years.

Bahl said she decided to become an administrator to work at that next level with teachers.

Feeling she was a successful teacher in the classroom and enjoying collaborating with other teachers inspired Bahl to become an administrator, where she could serve as a resource for teachers.

In 2014, Bahl returned to the Panhandle as the principal at Longfellow Elementary.

“I really have enjoyed that as an administrator to be able to provide opportunities for adults to be successful with kids in the classroom,” she said.

Education has changed significantly over the course of Bahl’s career, requiring new approaches to keep students involved in coursework.

“Teaching is a hard job and education has changed a lot in the last 40 years, so working with teachers to develop new strategies and new methods to keep our kids engaged and working hard is a huge challenge in society today,” she said.

A vital piece to student engagement is relationships, Bahl said.

“It’s about developing relationships with students and families but also with staff and keeping staff motivated to be the very best they can be for kids,” she said. “That has been fun and challenging for me as an administrator.”

Another challenge educators faced was the COVID-19 pandemic affecting attendance and engagement.

“It really has impacted our students and families to have to miss school based on the pandemic,” Bahl said. “I think I can see some regression in some students whose attendance was really impacted by COVID.”

On the social and emotional side of education, Bahl said the pandemic isolated some students and families.

“I think we’re working hard to get families back into school right now and to make them feel like it’s a safe place and they can come back into schools and we can open our classrooms back up,” she said. “It was difficult to be so isolated.”

Despite those challenges, Bahl inspired her staff and students to maintain the collective efficacy where everyone belongs at Longfellow because every student and every staff member has a place where they belong together.

As part of that sense of belonging, Longfellow staff worked to bring iPads and Chromebooks into the classrooms for all students in grades kindergarten through fifth.

“It became an initiative sooner than other schools for us to make sure they are being utilized effectively,” Bahl said. “We want to make sure they are using the program effectively to support the curriculum.”

Throughout her 42 years in education, Bahl said her fondest memories are seeing the students mature and collaborating with her staff to keep students engaged in the classrooms.

“Just watching kids learn and thrive and become confident in themselves, it’s just very inspiring to watch kids become people they didn’t think that was even there,” she said. “How fun it is to watch kids grow and develop and become more than they ever really thought they could become. It’s very inspiring.”

Bahl will retire at the end of the school year with her last day on June 8.

“I feel really fortunate to have a great deal of support from the community and coworkers, but also from my family,” Bahl said. “There were times when I had to attend activities, meetings or course work and, fortunately, my family always supported my career. I appreciate that.”

As Bahl engages with the third generation of her students’ families and works alongside former students, it’s clear that her family has grown and gone on to be successful, with some members coming back to educate the next generation.

“I hope people will say that the environment we created at Longfellow and other schools made the kids feel safe to come to school,” she said. “I think we all really have the same vision for our students in that we talk a lot about believing that all kids at Longfellow can learn and they belong to all of us.”

Her passion for education started from a young age and led her to a career surrounded by a team who give their best to the students by offering a welcoming environment where everyone can do hard work.

