Longtime junior high school teacher Eleanor Shimek has been selected as the Old Settlers Vice President for the 2023 Oregon Trail Days.

Shimek was born and raised in rural South Dakota before moving to the Panhandle after her marriage to Hemingford native James Dale Shimek in 1963. She lived and worked as a teacher in Gering for much of her life, though she made time to stay at home with her three kids when they were young.

“I was a teacher, although I did take time out when my kids were small,” Shimek said. “I did Bible school and Bluebirds and Cub Scouts and coached softball. Then when they were in school, I went back to teaching.”

Because her husband worked as a volunteer firefighter, Shimek also worked to support him in the auxiliary. After retirement, the pair found a new way to spend their time that was inspired by one of their lifelong hobbies.

“We always camped, always had a camper. We got our first one around 1970,” Shimek said. “My husband retired around the same time as me, and we started campground hosting in 1998. We’ve hosted somewhere every year except the COVID year.”

The summer of 2023 finds Shimek hosting at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. She said that she often sees former students at the campground, though it’s often difficult to recognize them since they’ve grown up so much.

“They come here and I don’t recognize them because they’ve grown these big beards and all that stuff,” she said.

Shimek has always enjoyed spending time outdoors, and she sees campground hosting as a good way of giving back to the organizations that make connecting with nature possible.

“You get to be outside, you meet lots of nice people and you can give back to Game and Parks,” she said. “They provide a lot of entertainment for a lot of people, so I like giving back to Game and Parks and the state as a whole.”

Shimek also serves as president of the Board of Directors at Legacy of the Plains Museum, working to preserve the history and stories of the American High Plains and the North Platte Valley.

Shimek has lived at the same address in Gering since 1964. After spending 60 years in western Nebraska, Shimek said she appreciates the area for its rural nature and the good folks it turns out.