Longtime Oregon Trail Days volunteers help community honor legacy

It will take a multitude of trusty volunteers to make the 101st Annual Oregon Trail Days in Gering a success. The event will run from July 7 — 10 and is shaping up to be a memorable experience.

From carnival rides to parades, the event has made its mark in the community over the last century. Some dedicated volunteers have spent as much as a third of that time — or even longer — helping to organize it.

“I really enjoyed Oregon Trail Days as a child growing up … now that’s been a few years, probably close to 55 to 60 years ago, but when I was asked I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’” volunteer Bill Schlaepfer said.

Schlaepfer spent three years judging the celebration’s chili cook-off and four years helping with the parade. He now serves as the chairman of the chili cook-off, a position he’s held for the last 14 years.

“It’s like, every year, I have a party for 700 to 900 of my closest friends. Who wouldn’t like doing that?” he said.

He said he likes helping out at the celebration so future generations can enjoy it.

“I want my grandkids to enjoy the same things I did at the celebration,” Schlaepfer said, adding that not all communities have events like this. “… It’s all volunteer help. Nobody’s paid to help with any of the events. It’s a community effect.”

People plan their vacations or family reunions around the Oregon Trail Days festivities. Schlaepfer meets chili chefs, judges and the general public during the competition and public tasting. He said he feels satisfaction when he’s taking part in the event.

“It’s a really fulfilling thing to do. I’ve gained a lot of pride in doing it,” he said.

Some volunteers have served even longer than Schlaepfer’s 21 years. For many of them, the history of the event is something to be admired.

“What I like most about Oregon Trail Days is there’s a celebration of some sort that actually deals with the history of the area,” treasurer and volunteer Mike Minzey said.

Minzey has been helping out at the event since 1986. He said a friend first asked him to serve food there 36 years ago and he’s been volunteering ever since.

“It’s just a nice community-style celebration to honor the old settlers and their descendants, the ones who put this community together,” Minzey said.

He said he enjoyed how the Oregon Trail Days events honor the legacy of the people who first settled in the Platte Valley.

Not all of the weekend’s festivities are focused on the past, and many longtime volunteers turn their focus to the future, including kiddie parade organizer Mary Robinson.

“They have so much fun. They’re so happy to be here … it’s their enthusiasm and creativity,” Robinson said. “…The kiddie parade truly is just a fun event.” Parents and children who enjoy the parade could come back in the future and volunteer to help set it up.

Robinson has been volunteering at the kiddie parade for around three decades. She also assists with the weekend’s art show.

She said the Oregon Trail Days events are a celebration of the local community, “and that needs to be promoted. You just need to continue anything that promotes community.”

Robinson said she has another lady she’s showing the ropes to who could eventually take over some of the kiddie parade planning from her.

“It’s important to get more people involved,” she said.

It’s a sentiment shared by many longtime helpers at the event. Cindy Scheinost helped found the Panhandle Quilt Guild in 1991 and hosted the first quilt show at OT Days in 1992.

“One of the first things we wanted to do was have a quilt show so we were elated when we were asked to partner with Oregon Trail Days and be a part of that event,” she said.

Changes over the years include new activities being added to the weekend’s events and the construction of the Five Rocks Amphitheater. Volunteers have also come and gone.

Volunteering for any occasion can help bring people closer together, Scheinost said. Over the years, though, it’s gotten more difficult to get younger volunteers involved.

Perhaps volunteers can make a point of showing how enjoyable the experience can be, she suggested. Scheinost said participating in the weekend’s events are more fun than just spectating them.

“I hope the community will continue to support it as much as they have,” she said. “…It’s a civic duty to do things for your community so all those things can continue to happen.”

Read more about the events that will make up OT Days in today's Star-Herald.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.