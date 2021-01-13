Longtime Panhandle law enforcement officer moving on to Attorney General’s Office

As Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino prepares to leave the job he has had for 13 years, he audibly chokes up as he talks about moving to eastern Nebraska.
Lordino submitted his resignation from his position as chief of police of the Chadron Police Department this week. Lordino has accepted a position with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate Medicaid fraud and insurance abuse.
“I would tell the hardest decision for me is that I will be giving up my gun belt and badge,” he told the Star-Herald. “It is what I have been doing for the last 20 years. I have worked along a lot of great colleagues down in the valley and up here. I know it is what is best for me, mentally, physically and emotionally.”
Lordino said any law enforcement officer will tell you that working in the career takes a heavy toll, not only on the officer, but also on his family.
In recent years, he said, the impact has even been greater with fewer law enforcement officers going into the job, and experiencing continuing anti-police sentiments and recruitment and retention has been an issue. Just within the last year, the Chadron Police Department has had a number of vacancies, with as many as five in the fall when Lordino answered questions for a Star-Herald story on the issue.
In his resignation letter to the Chadron City Council, he urged for continued support of the department, and his successor. He told the Star-Herald that he sees recruitment and retention among the key issues for the department in the future. In conversations with law enforcement officials from Arizona to Arkansas, Lordino said he has heard similar stories about recruitment and retention issues, as well as among other agencies in the Panhandle.
“We live in a part of the country where law enforcement is supported,” he said. “However, recruitment and retention is going to need to be a high mark for the agency in the future.”
He said issues, such as salaries, vacation, sick leave and insurance benefits, are all issues that need to be resolved as part of those efforts to recruit and retain officers.
He also noted that the department had several large projects underway.
Over the years, Lordino said, he has been afforded a lot of opportunities, but has decided it is time to move into another position where he can grow professionally.
“I really appreciate all the opportunities I have had. I have valued every one of them.”
Lordino served for nearly 16 years with the Gering Police Department before accepting the Chadron police chief position in August 2007. During his time on the Gering department, he climbed the ranks to lieutenant and served as a criminal investigator, WING Drug Task Force investigator, SWAT team officer and as a member of a federal joint terrorism task force. He is also a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
While living in Scottsbluff, Lordino served on the Scottsbluff school board, including as the board’s president, and was also involved as a coach in youth sports, a dorm parent and other community activities.
“I still call Scottsbluff, and the Panhandle, my home,” he said, admitting that it will be a big change to move to eastern Nebraska for his new position.
He said he continues to have a lot of friends in the Scottsbluff-Gering community, his parents remain in the community and his wife, Jackie, also has a lot of family here. He said it will be hard leaving them, expressing that he becomes emotional just talking about it, but will be closer to a son who lives in Omaha with his family.
”I will have a smiley 3-year-old grandchild I will be able to hug on.”
His son is also expecting another child in April, he said.
Lordino’s official last day with the department is Feb. 10, however, he will be taking some time off before that date.
In a press release, interim city manager Milo Rust said, “The city of Chadron wishes Chief Lordino well in his new endeavors.”
Plans for the search process to replace Lordino have not yet been announced.