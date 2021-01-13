Longtime Panhandle law enforcement officer moving on to Attorney General’s Office

As Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino prepares to leave the job he has had for 13 years, he audibly chokes up as he talks about moving to eastern Nebraska.

Lordino submitted his resignation from his position as chief of police of the Chadron Police Department this week. Lordino has accepted a position with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate Medicaid fraud and insurance abuse.

“I would tell the hardest decision for me is that I will be giving up my gun belt and badge,” he told the Star-Herald. “It is what I have been doing for the last 20 years. I have worked along a lot of great colleagues down in the valley and up here. I know it is what is best for me, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Lordino said any law enforcement officer will tell you that working in the career takes a heavy toll, not only on the officer, but also on his family.

In recent years, he said, the impact has even been greater with fewer law enforcement officers going into the job, and experiencing continuing anti-police sentiments and recruitment and retention has been an issue. Just within the last year, the Chadron Police Department has had a number of vacancies, with as many as five in the fall when Lordino answered questions for a Star-Herald story on the issue.