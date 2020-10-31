Looking back at the BNSF derailment 20 years later

Police and fire and city officials began determining the best course of action, first determining what chemical they were dealing with. To do that, they had to get their hands on the train manifest and determine which cars were leaking.

“One of the first things we had to do was get a hold of the manifest, the train consist,” Shoemaker said. “We received a portion of it, and then we got the whole thing. We knew we had something. What it was at that point, I don’t think we did know. We took the shipping papers, and we established an entry crew and started reading the train car numbers from the west end to the east end. The guys in the command trailer were taking the information that was being radioed from onsite, and confirming with the shipping papers, so we knew exactly in that train where it broke on each end and we could then focus onto those cars that were carrying the chemicals.”

All the while, that entry crew was taking video of the wreckage for review.