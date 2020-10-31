Looking back at the BNSF derailment 20 years later

Nov. 4, 2000, 10:28 p.m., a connecting pin sheared on a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train, causing a coupler to fall to the tracks, resulting in a derailment in northwest Scottsbluff near the Avenue I crossing.
The derailment resulted in the spillage of about 80,000 gallons of the chemical benzene and an immediate evacuation of most of the city. After residents were allowed to go back home the next morning, though toxicologists recommended a second evacuation of a smaller portion of town.
Looking back, Mark Harris, Scottsbluff mayor at the time, said the evacuation process is what he regrets about the decisions the city made in the hours following the derailment.
“When we made the decision to let people know that they could go home, we made it with the information we had, but in retrospect, yeah, I wish we wouldn’t have done that,” Harris said. “In the overall scheme of things, that’s the thing I was most disappointed with. Beyond that, I thought things ultimately ended up as good as we could have hoped for.”
The initial response to the derailment fell in the hands of the Scottsbluff Fire Department and emergency management coordinators. Troy Shoemaker, now chief of the Alliance Fire Department, was Scottsbluff’s hazardous materials coordinator at the time.
Shoemaker lived in a tri-plex at 23rd Street and Avenue H and was outside talking with an upstairs neighbor when they heard what Shoemaker described as a god-awful noise.
“It was shortly after hearing that god-awful noise that we were getting dispatched to a train derailment,” Shoemaker said. “At that time, I didn’t realize that the noise we heard was a train derailment because the crossing arms came down and you could hear them going off. But at that time, apparently we had a number of wayward railroad cars just going through the crossing if I remember right from some dispatch radio communication.”
He remembers right. Recordings of 911 calls from that night contained reports of rail cars rolling through crossings on their own, and dispatchers sent out the call to see what was wrong.
A pungent chemical agent called dicyclopentadiene is added to the normally odorless benzene to let people know it’s presence. That pungent smell is what hit then-Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn first.
“The thing that sticks in my mind is I was visiting relatives in Kansas, and got back home, and I could smell this funny smell in the air, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what the heck is that?’” Kuckkahn said. “There’s just no comparison. That smell is totally unique. So I get in the house and it smells funny in the house, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, this ain’t gonna work. There’s gotta be something done about this.’
“The phone rang, and it was (police chief) Jim Livingston, rest his soul. Jim said, ‘Hey, we’re at the emergency operations center at the county, come on down.’ I said, ‘Uh-oh. What’s going on? Is that the smell?’ And he said, ‘Yuuup. We had a train derailment.’ We didn’t know at the time what the composition was, but benzene was the word being thrown around. It was just so shocking, and then thinking about what steps do you take from here.”
Police and fire and city officials began determining the best course of action, first determining what chemical they were dealing with. To do that, they had to get their hands on the train manifest and determine which cars were leaking.
“One of the first things we had to do was get a hold of the manifest, the train consist,” Shoemaker said. “We received a portion of it, and then we got the whole thing. We knew we had something. What it was at that point, I don’t think we did know. We took the shipping papers, and we established an entry crew and started reading the train car numbers from the west end to the east end. The guys in the command trailer were taking the information that was being radioed from onsite, and confirming with the shipping papers, so we knew exactly in that train where it broke on each end and we could then focus onto those cars that were carrying the chemicals.”
All the while, that entry crew was taking video of the wreckage for review.
“It took a little bit of time, but that’s the thing about hazmat response,” Shoemaker said. “It’s not going to be like a fire and the minute you put water on a fire, you’re going to see a change in the smoke, or you should see a change. But with that derailment, we had to be a little more methodical because we’re messing around big tank cars and metal and twisted metal and twisted track and all those things that have extra inherent dangers outside of what’s being carried by the train. And doing it in the dark.”
Kuckkahn praised the efforts of the hazmat team and the ensuing cleanup and remediation efforts by contractors and BNSF.
“Our first responders did a great job,” Kuckkahn said. “They got out there right away and everything. They rallied up the contractors to come and start cleaning it up. It was really pretty much immediately. The railroad did a commendable job given the circumstances of getting out there and trying to clean things up. Hats off to BNSF for their efforts.”
Additionally, Kuckkahn said Harris handled the situation well.
“What I’d have to say with Mark was his patience and his humanity really came through,” Kuckkahn said. “He understood the predicament the city was in, that I was in. He could see the situation, and appreciated that and tried to put a calming atmosphere over everything.”
This wasn’t the first major incident for Harris, who had chosen not to run in the election that would come up three days later, stepping down that December after 12 years on city council and six as mayor.
“The sugar factory blew up when I was mayor, so I had a couple of major incidents that happened,” Harris said. “You simply try and remain cool, calm and collected the best you can even when we know crises are going on, and then you try to make decisions based upon the information you have at the time, and based upon the information you think you’re going to get in the next reasonable amount of time.”
Looking back 20 years later, all agreed they did the best they could in an unusual circumstance.
“When it was all said and done, we certainly had a crisis on our hands, but I felt that everyone tried to do the best they could do,” Harris said. “I’m talking about the railroad and the manufacturer and all the people involved, they all responded well.”
