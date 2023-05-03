Cinco de Mayo has become an annual celebration of Mexican-American culture and plenty of events this weekend will offer people a chance to join in on the fun.

Local festivities will begin Friday as the businesses in the Downtown Scottsbluff Association have organized Cinco de Mayo festivities for the third year. This year, events will be held on Broadway, from 16th Street to 19th Street, Sharaya Toof, Scottsbluff economic development director, said. Food vendors to participants in a car show will line the streets.

“You can’t have Cinco de Mayo without food,” she said “We’ve actually doubled the food trucks participating from last year. We have lots of great local food trucks coming out.”

Fourteen vendors will offer all sorts of Mexican food, from Sancho’s Corn to LaFondita. Local favorites like Pepa’s and Rosita’s will also be on hand, with Rosita’s even offering margaritas. The Emporium and Flyover Brewing Company will be offering its trademark beers and The Emporium will be offering wine. Others, such as Lemon Love, “make sure we’ve got all the bases covered,” Toof said.

Local bands will be providing live music, with Animo Norte and DJ Electrowave performing. Los Guadalupaños, a traditional Mexican folklore dancing group made up of local youth, are slated to perform at 6:45 p.m. and will perform for 15 to 20 minutes.

The Flyover will also host painting of Jarritos de Barro, or Mexican clay mugs, at its atrium from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Western Nebraska Arts Center, and kids can also enjoy piñatas and games. Car aficionados will also want to check out the rat rod car show, which Toof said is being organized by Jeremiah Gardner, who heads up the High Plains Riot each summer.

“I think that people like being downtown and getting to celebrate together,” Toof said of the Cinco de Mayo activities. “Cinco de Mayo is kind of one of those things that you want to have a place to go … the whole community can be there and you can just spend some time together that is family-friendly.”

Cinco de Mayo in Scottsbluff wouldn’t be the same without other annual events, such as the Cinco de Mayo parade. The annual Cinco de Mayo parade and other festivities will also return. Mary Ann Shockley, who has helped head the event for decades, since it’s a long-standing tradition in the area.

Shockley has been helping with the event for at least 25 years, but knows the festivities have been going on long before that.

“I can remember going to Cinco de Mayo and dancing when I was a girl,” she said. “And, I’m in my 70s, so that tells you how long it has been.”

The events will begin with the Cinco de Mayo royalty pageant, which will be held on Friday, 6 p.m., at The Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. in Scottsbluff. Royalty will then be among those featured in the parade Saturday, which will travel down East Overland, beginning at 19th Street.

“We have a lot of groups planning to participate in the parade, there will be horses and cars,” Shockley said of the parade. The parade will also include Valeria and Gilbert Rodriguez, who have been selected as this year’s grand marshals. Many in the community may be familiar with Valeria, who serves with Empowering Families, a non-profit organization that she co-founded that aids people experiencing immigration issues, helps bring scholarship and educational opportunities and other advocacy work.

After the parade, everyone is invited to gather for the festival at the Guadalupe Center, which will begin at about 11 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. During the festival, Valeria and Gilbert Rodriguez, will be honored with a key to the city.

Of course, food will be one of the highlights at the celebration, with everything from tacos al pastor to tres leches cake being served by vendors. The center will be enlivened with music and dancing, with performances from Los Guadalupaños and Los Niño’s de Marachi, a mariachi band made up of students from Bluffs Middle School, among that planned.

"It's a very family oriented event," Shockley said of the Cinco de Mayo festivities, noting that the event is free to attend and the only cost is paying for your food. "It's a fun-filled event."

Others will also be joining in on the Cinco de Mayo celebration weekend.

The Midwest Theater will host three movies this weekend for an event billed as the Robert Rodriguez Mexico Trilogy. The trilogy will feature three movies by the filmmaker known as the Mexico Trilogy or the Desperado Trilogy. Free admission is being offered on Friday when "El Mariachi" will be shown at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Midwest Theater will show "Desperado," at 6:30 p.m. "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" will follow on Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for Saturday and Sunday's showings.

Also, on Saturday, the Cinco de Mayo Supershow will be held at Aulick's Truck Shop, 709 S. Beltline in Scottsbluff. A car show, pork chili cook-off, kids zone and other activities are planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.