Loudens return to family ranch for traditional Sandhills Christmas

The Louden family always comes back home to the ranch just a couple miles west of Ellsworth (population 32) for the Christmas holiday.
Located in the Sandhills, the family ranch is ran by Jon Louden, who was born and raised there, along with his wife and children. Jon Louden said this year would only be his dad LeRoy Louden's second time in his 84 years of life to miss a family Christmas on the ranch.
“It used to be, well, it is still important to me. I mean, Christmas on the ranch, no matter where (you’re coming from), you always came back to the ranch. You always came back and had Christmas,” he said.
Christmas is a huge deal for the Loudens, and Jon’s parents passed that on to their children, who have brought that same enthusiasm to families of their own. One of those traditions includes tons of presents from good ol’ Saint Nick.
“(We) always had a mountain of presents. Whether we were rich or poor, we always had a mountain of presents to open,” Jon Louden said. “Santa Claus would come in the night … and that was very well hidden from us for years and years and years.”
Jon Louden's wife Nicole, though, grew up not believing in Santa. He convinced her to let their kids in on the magic.
“(My wife) told my daughter, she said, ‘Well, you know, I’ve seen it now both ways. I’ve seen the magic and how special it is through Abigail’s eyes, and now through my young son’s eyes,’” Jon Louden said. “And she said, ‘And I knew how it was growing up, and you didn’t get to believe in that kind of stuff. And honestly, it’s better this way, even if it does make for a more difficult conversation down the road.’”
For the Loudens, Christmas also means lots of decorations. That was something Jon and Nicole’s families had in common.
“My mother always decorated the house to the nines, and so did my wife’s mother as well,” Jon said. “So, when we got married, we just naturally started doing that.”
Of course, as poor newlyweds, they had to build their collection of decorations over the years. But it wasn’t long until their own stash of Christmas décor grew to a substantial size. Jon Louden says he’s a sucker for always picking up just one more Christmas decoration at the store.
Nothing tops his Christmas village collection, though. Sprawling across all upstairs and some into the downstairs portion of his house, alongside all the many other indoor Christmas decorations, his display will reach over 200 miniature buildings from Dept. 56 Dickens Village this year.
“I just love that stuff. … I just eat it up,” he said. “The things expanded and expanded and borders on the point of ridiculous now.”
His collection began when his mother-in-law bought him his first piece for his and his wife’s first Christmas together. Slowly, it kept building up, and soon he was getting a new piece for every birthday, Christmas and any other special occasion, not to mention him adding to the collection himself.
He begins setting up his village on Nov. 1, and usually has most of it up by Thanksgiving. Some years he wouldn’t get his whole display set up, and he would pick and choose which villages he would put out. However, this year, he decided he needed to go all out.
“I just, I get a kick out of it,” he said. “You can just drift down into that village and get lost in Victorian London.”
From miniature London to Lakeside, Nebraska, the Loudens would always travel to their neighboring village for a candlelight service on the Sunday before Christmas at the United Methodist Church. Jon Louden said that tradition remained even after their mom passed away and many of them didn’t go to church as often “as we should” anymore.
However, this year has been a little difficult for the small church, and many of the other Christmas concerts and programs that they would attend leading up to Christmas. With COVID-19, many typical Louden Christmas traditions had to pump the breaks — including having the entire family at the ranch for Christmas.
“Right now, just a little bit out of convention with my father,” Jon said. “(He and his second wife) are living over there in Windsor, Colorado, and they don’t want to travel. And so it’ll be maybe, I think, the second time in his entire life — and he’s 84 years old — and he’s not going to spend Christmas on the ranch. I mean, that gets me.”
To Jon, going back to the family ranch for the holidays, and even just having a place to go back to, is perhaps the most important tradition of all.
“If you don’t have that focal point, then, especially in this day and age where a lot of the grandparents, they sell the family home and go to wherever the kids went to be close to the grandkids. Well, it’s kind of hard to go home when you don’t have it anymore,” he said. “Christmas is about getting together with family, and if you don’t have a big house or focal point for that to happen, it just doesn’t.”