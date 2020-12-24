Loudens return to family ranch for traditional Sandhills Christmas

The Louden family always comes back home to the ranch just a couple miles west of Ellsworth (population 32) for the Christmas holiday.

Located in the Sandhills, the family ranch is ran by Jon Louden, who was born and raised there, along with his wife and children. Jon Louden said this year would only be his dad LeRoy Louden's second time in his 84 years of life to miss a family Christmas on the ranch.

“It used to be, well, it is still important to me. I mean, Christmas on the ranch, no matter where (you’re coming from), you always came back to the ranch. You always came back and had Christmas,” he said.

Christmas is a huge deal for the Loudens, and Jon’s parents passed that on to their children, who have brought that same enthusiasm to families of their own. One of those traditions includes tons of presents from good ol’ Saint Nick.

“(We) always had a mountain of presents. Whether we were rich or poor, we always had a mountain of presents to open,” Jon Louden said. “Santa Claus would come in the night … and that was very well hidden from us for years and years and years.”

Jon Louden's wife Nicole, though, grew up not believing in Santa. He convinced her to let their kids in on the magic.