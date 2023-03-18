A Lincoln couple will be among the performers traveling to Scottsbluff this week as the UNL Opera’s touring production presents Giuseppe Verdi’s, “La Traviata,” at the Midwest Theater on Saturday, March 25.

Suna Gunther is directing "La Traviata," while her husband Thom, a guest artist, performs as one of the lead characters in the opera, Germont.

For Suna, it is her second time touring with the UNL Opera’s rural touring program, which started in 2016. The UNL Opera has had one performance this season, performing in Ord earlier this month.

The mission of the traveling opera program, developed by UNL Opera director William Shomos, is to perform in rural communities where live opera isn’t a regular occurrence. Interestingly, that means that the UNL Opera students are also performing in unique settings, having performed in theaters in Friend, Norfolk and North Platte. For this season’s first opera, they traveled to Ord, where, Suna and Thom shared, its theater is made of out of cornhusks. Thom explained the cornhusks are pressed into the panels of the theater, aptly named The Golden Husk.

“The acoustics are really good,” Suna said. “It was really fun to sing there.”

“It was my second time bringing an opera there,” Suna said. “I was there last year for a production of ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors.’ Both of the times that we’ve been to Ord, they’ve just been so welcoming and enthusiastic about the opera. It was a really good time. I think the students had a really great experience there.”

This season is the first for Thom traveling with the UNL Opera’s touring program. It is the first time with the touring program for her husband, Thom, who plays one of the leads, Giorgio Germont. Thom, who grew up in Iowa, is an alumni of the University of Nebraska, having attended there from 2006 to 2008 when he earned his master's degree.

The couple were living in upstate New York when Suna, who grew up in Chicago, accepted a teaching position at UNL and they moved to Nebraska two years ago, bringing their young family closer to family, and now among the traveling group of performers that brings opera to rural communities.

“La Traviata,” one of the world’s best-known operas, is Giuseppe Verdi’s story of a scandalous relationship between Violetta, a courtesan, and a wealthy young man, Alfredo. The UNL Opera describes it as a story that illustrates the passion, hope and cost of love. Many people will be familiar with other stories loosely based on the story in “La Traviata,” such as “Moulin Rouge” and “Pretty Woman.” In fact, those who are fans of “Pretty Woman,” will recognize it as the opera that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s characters attend in the film.

A year and a half ago, the couple were both performers in a production of “La Traviata.” However, this time, Suna is directing, rather than performing, while Thom will revive the role of Germont, Alfredo’s father.

Suna feels like her experience performing in opera, and in “La Traviata” specifically, have helped her in her directorial debut.

“It's always kind of fun when you are sitting in staging rehearsals and kind of being given different directions to envision how that matches or contributes to your own vision for a show," she said of being an opera performer. " I’ve always wanted to direct ‘Traviata.’ I think that it's such an interesting and beautiful piece.”

Having performed the opera benefits Suna's directing vision, she said.

"I think that it's really allowed me to have the luxury of really knowing every word that's being said on stage. I've done my homework over the years, rather than just months. So it's allowed all of that to kind of 'marinate' in my brain, for my ideas to evolve, and to really have an in-depth look at each of their characters and their relationships to one another, and to the place that they're in."

Thom, who currently teaches at Doane University and the Omaha Conservatory of Music, has performed the role of Germont previously.

"For me, being in multiple productions of the same role is really fun because each director that I've worked with has a different take on the character interactions," he said. "So, when I'm singing the show, the words are the same, but the interactions or the subtext gets to change around quite a bit. It's pretty fun."

For many people in Saturday’s audience, it will likely be the first time that they have seen an opera performance. And, though “La Traviata” is set in 19th century France, themes throughout the opera are relatable to modern audiences.

For example, in the opera, Germont is the antagonist in the opera, convincing Violetta to end her relationship with Alfredo as its threatened his own daughter’s engagement because of Violetta’s reputation. However, as the story is told, his motives are relatable.

"I think, he's an unwitting villain," Thom said. "He doesn't realize what he's doing. He is trying to protect his children and make the best choices for them, something to which all parents can relate."

While his son is having a dalliance with Violetta, a courtesan who abandons her previous life when she meets Alfredo, he explains. Germont is trying to get his daughter married into a family of a higher class, to improve her station in life. Knowing his son's dalliance isn't looked on favorably, he worries that he'll be unable to be successful in his efforts to get his daughter married.

"I'm coming in to protect my family, protect our wealth, in that sense, and protect her, getting her into a good marriage. ... I don't see it (the relationship between Alfredo and Violetta) as a relationship that serves both my son or my daughter in the future."

In 19th century France, Violetta wouldn’t have been able to enter into aristocracy, and marrying “beneath your station” would have been considered a sign of financial troubles in the family. Eventually, the couple are reunited, but not in time to avoid tragedy.

Suna said, "I often think about, if Germont had to do it all over again, knowing what he knows at the end of the opera, would he do the same thing or not, you know? And, I don't know that I actually know the answer to that question. I think that he deeply regrets the pain that he causes at the end of the opera, because she has a terminal illness, and she ends up dying, but...

"But, at the same time,” Thom said, finishing Suna’s sentence, “I think he really does think that he's doing the right thing, for most of the opera."

The paradoxes that we face in our lives are themes we can all relate to, Thom and Suna said.

"That's one of so many universal messages and things that we kind of grapple with in this opera that we can totally relate to," Suna said. "Thom and I are both parents, and we think we know what's best for our kids, but I'm sure we'll encounter moments in our lives where it turns out that our kids knew better than we did that was best for them."

Other themes, such as Violetta struggling with her mortality and how she'll be seen after she dies, will also resonate.

"From the very first note of the opera, she knows that she has this disease, and that she's not going to last very long in this world,” Suna said. “ So I think she has different ways of kind of dealing with that throughout the opera, whether it be trying to live life to its fullest and party and be as vibrant as she can while she still has the energy to do it, or whether it's making these lasting sacrifices that cause her and her love's pain now, but she'll be remembered for being a good person."

The opera will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and is open to the public, being billed as a gift to the community. Read more from Thom and Sara Gunther on the work that goes into producing and performing “La Traviata” in this week’s upcoming Hometowns edition, which is inserted into the Star-Herald each week.

The UNL Opera’s visit to Scottsbluff is made possible by UNL Friends of the Opera and funds generously donated by James C. and Rhonda Seacrest family to establish and support the Tour Nebraska Opera Fund, bringing live operas throughout the state. Gering residents Rita Stinner and her husband, former state Sen. John Stinner, have been cited as being instrumental in bringing the opera to Scottsbluff. Rita Stinner is a member of the Friends of the Opera board.

While in Scottsbluff, the UNL Opera will perform and work with students at Gering Junior High School. Performers with UNL Opera will also give special presentations during a private reception being held at the Midwest Theater on Friday, March 24.