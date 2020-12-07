Lowering case numbers mean people ‘doing the right thing’ in preventing spread

With COVID-19 case numbers on the decline, Panhandle health officials say that they think residents “doing the right thing” is behind the lowering case numbers.

Last week, PPHD officials said during Monday’s call, there were a total of 505 new cases. Just a month ago, when the Panhandle first moved into the “severe” area of the risk dial, officials started seeing an increase in cases that saw more than 1,000 cases reported for a period of time and doubling rates lowering to as low as two weeks. On Monday, officials reported 260 new cases of the virus, with 2,239 cases active in the Panhandle.

Though the Panhandle remains in the severe level of the risk dial, it’s bordering on the high level of the dial. On Monday, PPHD officials reported that the doubling rate has improved to 31 days, good news as the Panhandle hasn’t seen a doubling rate around that level since September.

Asked if PPHD officials were seeing cases tied to the Thanksgiving holiday in contact tracing, PPHD officials said there have been a handful of cases that did involve gatherings for the holiday. However, those gatherings were smaller than may have occurred in a traditional year, helping slow the spread of the virus.