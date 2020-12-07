Lowering case numbers mean people ‘doing the right thing’ in preventing spread

With COVID-19 case numbers on the decline, Panhandle health officials say that they think residents “doing the right thing” is behind the lowering case numbers.
Last week, PPHD officials said during Monday’s call, there were a total of 505 new cases. Just a month ago, when the Panhandle first moved into the “severe” area of the risk dial, officials started seeing an increase in cases that saw more than 1,000 cases reported for a period of time and doubling rates lowering to as low as two weeks. On Monday, officials reported 260 new cases of the virus, with 2,239 cases active in the Panhandle.
Though the Panhandle remains in the severe level of the risk dial, it’s bordering on the high level of the dial. On Monday, PPHD officials reported that the doubling rate has improved to 31 days, good news as the Panhandle hasn’t seen a doubling rate around that level since September.
Asked if PPHD officials were seeing cases tied to the Thanksgiving holiday in contact tracing, PPHD officials said there have been a handful of cases that did involve gatherings for the holiday. However, those gatherings were smaller than may have occurred in a traditional year, helping slow the spread of the virus.
“I do have to say that I think people really, and we really appreciate, that people did listen to our messaging about Thanksgiving,” Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Public Health director, said, saying the Panhandle did escape the spike in cases that they were hoping to avoid by encouraging people to not host large gatherings and other activities. “Just the cases alone, and the downward trend ... (shows) that people really did take to heart our messaging and I think that is reflected in our community taking care of each other.”
Though case levels are declining, deaths have continued, with deaths almost four times what they were a month ago. Just about a month ago, on Nov. 9. PPHD officials reported a total of 22 COVID-19 deaths. On Monday, three new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, bringing the official number of deaths to 82. Confirmation is pending on 17 additional deaths, so the official tally, which is just comprised of deaths that have been confirmed by the state, isn’t a full picture. It can take weeks for deaths to be confirmed, health officials have said.
Panhandle Health Director Kim Engel said that more deaths are expected to be reported. Activity regarding deaths follows guidance by health officials by Dr. James Lawler, a director at UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security. Lawler has said, and Engel reiterated, that spikes in cases result in a spike in hospitalizations in about a two to three week period. Then, a spike in deaths occurs about two to three weeks after health officials see an increase in hospitalizations. That has held true in recent weeks in the Panhandle.
“It saddens us that we have had so many (deaths) in such a recent amount of time,” she said.
Deaths reported in recent weeks have included persons as young as their 40s to older than 100. Though elderly persons have had a higher occurrence of deaths, officials have said not all of those persons lived in nursing facilities, a common misconception.
Hospitalizations in the Panhandle have gone down, with 60 current hospitalizations, down from highs of 80 hospitalizations. However, staffed beds continuing COVID-19 patients continues to be above the state average, with Engel estimating COVID-19 patients filling 36% to 38% of the staffed beds in the Panhandle. On the state level, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would institute heightened restrictions if beds reached a high of 25%.
Engel did say during Monday’s briefing that hospitalizations reported by PPHD are not reflecting numbers of Panhandle patients who have been transferred to other facilities outside of the district. It’s unknown how many patients may be at other facilities in Nebraska, or even in surrounding states. Once those patients leave the district, she said, it’s difficult for Panhandle health district officials to track those patients, so she admitted it’s a flaw in the reporting that the district is able to do.
Though numbers are going down, Engel said, we are all asked to continue to use all the tools available to us to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and other preventative measures.
Public health officials talked more about the COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be approved about mid-month by the FDA. Shipments to health departments in the state is expected to begin soon after.
Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said officials have confirmed that the Panhandle will receive shipments of the vaccination produced by Moderna. That vaccination has lower storage requirements than another version of the vaccine that requires extreme cold temperatures for storage.
If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, and plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, officials are also urging you to get the flu shot now.
Schnell said, “It is still important to get your annual flu shot,” she said. “Our peak time that we generally see is coming up, usually in January and February, and it is being recommended to have at least three weeks between your flu vaccination, and your COVID vaccination.”
Those in health care and other priority categories should be getting their flu shots now, if they haven’t already. On the national level, officials have said that it could be April before the vaccine is made available to the general public.
Officials were asked how long after the vaccine would people still need to wear masks, as state and national health officials have reiterated in recent days that the vaccine’s availability doesn’t mean people will need to stop masking, social distancing and other measures. Schnell said that is not known for certain, but she has seen some estimates that as much as 60% of the population will need to vaccinate to help significantly slow the spread of the virus.
The vaccine is safe, Schnell reiterated after a caller questioned the testing of the vaccine, and has had many rigorous rounds of testing in its development. Also, she said, it is not a “live” vaccine so a person can’t contract COVID-19 from the vaccine and they won’t even test positive if they are tested for the virus.
