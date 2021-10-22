Loyalty card program encourages shopping downtown

The loyalty card program launches the day after Black Friday, commonly known as Small Business Saturday, and lasts until Christmas Day. All customers have to do is spend a minimum of $5 at eight participating small businesses to be eligible to receive a prize.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you fill the card with eight or more (stamps), then you sign up for the drawing,” Sandoz said.

Even businesses that aren’t participating in the stamp card event, like Eakes Office Solutions, are still helping out by providing raffle awards.

“Eakes is donating a television for us, and we have some other hopeful big donors,” Sandoz continued.

The 20 or so stores that are involved in the stamp program will all feature gift packs as prizes to be won. Each is valued at around $30 and may contain a mixture of products and gift cards. Sandoz said she would try to provide gift packs from certain stores to people who did not have stamps from those stores on their final cards.

She said it would be another way of helping customers experience all the shopping options the downtown area has to offer.