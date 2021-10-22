Loyalty card program encourages shopping downtown

Members of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association have developed a loyalty card program to promote holiday shopping at local businesses.
The program is officially known as the ‘2021 Holiday Shop Local Customer Loyalty Card.’ It was spearheaded by Amy Westphal from Eakes Office Solutions and Priscilla Sandoz of Studio B. The pair was assisted by Scottsbluff’s economic development director Starr Lehl.
The loyalty cards will be the size of half a sheet of paper. For the duration of the program, customers will be able to visit participating businesses and receive a stamp on their cards to mark that they had spent at least $5 at the store. Westphal got the idea after learning about a similar ‘passport’ event held in North Platte.
“We just didn’t want to call it a passport because everybody’s doing a passport right now,” Sandoz said.
There are around 20 stores customers can shop at for the program. Each store will have a sign out front to signify their participation in the loyalty card program.
“The concept is to try and get people to go to different places, and realize what Scottsbluff has to offer (in) the downtown,” Sandoz said. “... It’s a lot of knocking on doors (saying) ‘Hey, would you be in our project?’ I just think as merchants it’s important for us to give a unified front to the community. We’re in this together.”
The loyalty card program launches the day after Black Friday, commonly known as Small Business Saturday, and lasts until Christmas Day. All customers have to do is spend a minimum of $5 at eight participating small businesses to be eligible to receive a prize.
“If you fill the card with eight or more (stamps), then you sign up for the drawing,” Sandoz said.
Even businesses that aren’t participating in the stamp card event, like Eakes Office Solutions, are still helping out by providing raffle awards.
“Eakes is donating a television for us, and we have some other hopeful big donors,” Sandoz continued.
The 20 or so stores that are involved in the stamp program will all feature gift packs as prizes to be won. Each is valued at around $30 and may contain a mixture of products and gift cards. Sandoz said she would try to provide gift packs from certain stores to people who did not have stamps from those stores on their final cards.
She said it would be another way of helping customers experience all the shopping options the downtown area has to offer.
Each participating store has a unique stamp, so customers need to visit eight different stores to complete a stamp card. However, Sandoz said they would be able to complete as many stamp cards as they’d like.
Once the event concludes, participants will have until Dec. 30 to submit their completed cards to any of the participating businesses. Anyone who receives an eighth stamp may simply turn their completed card over and request a new one. Cards may be submitted during the event’s timeframe as well as from Dec. 26 - 30. Drawings for the various prizes will take place on Jan. 3, 2022.
While the cards themselves are not yet finalized, Sandoz said having a month before the program launches will give her and Westphal time to iron out the details. They presented a rundown of the program to other members of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association during their monthly meeting on Thursday.