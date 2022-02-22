'Luck o' the Irish' drawing at Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library is having a “Luck O’ the Irish” drawing for the adult patrons. Check out any item from the Alliance Public Library and enter to win a night at The Silverado Franklin Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota and a $150 gift certificate to Legends Steakhouse. The contest begins Friday, Feb. 18, and the winner will be drawn on Friday, April 1. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter. This contest is sponsored by The Silverado Franklin Hotel and The Alliance Public Library Foundation.