‘Luck O’ the Irish’ for youth at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – Through March 17 during library hours, there will be a “Lucky Dog Search” for preschool through second grade, with one prize per child.

Through March 31, grades 3-12 can participate in “Luck of the Irish” for youth. Participants can fill out an entry form for every item checked out for youth from the Alliance Public Library. April 1 will be the prize drawing for a $50 Alliance Theatre card through the Alliance Public Library Foundation.