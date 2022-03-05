 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Luck O’ the Irish’ for youth at the Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE – Through March 17 during library hours, there will be a “Lucky Dog Search” for preschool through second grade, with one prize per child.

Through March 31, grades 3-12 can participate in “Luck of the Irish” for youth. Participants can fill out an entry form for every item checked out for youth from the Alliance Public Library. April 1 will be the prize drawing for a $50 Alliance Theatre card through the Alliance Public Library Foundation.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.

