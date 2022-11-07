 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' screens at Midwest Theater this weekend

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will screen this Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater, located in downtown Scottsbluff.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 46 minutes.

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday Nov. 13, at 12:45 p.m.

