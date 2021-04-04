M LAZY HEART RANCH: Building success 1,500 miles from 'home'

Christine said Skyler plans to ultimately end up back at the ranch after he continues to pursue a career in football.

Paige currently attends Butler Community College and will be transferring to Colorado State University for her final two years, but she still helps out on the ranch in any way she can, which has lately been from the marketing side of the business.

Paul and Christine said they continue to grow their triad of businesses — the show calves, the feed yard and the feed store — so they have something to pass on down to their children.

“That’s one of the reasons that Paul and I want to work hard to expand, so that there’s room and opportunity,” Christine said. “And we’re pretty aggressive with business, and we want our kids to have the opportunity to come back and work on projects and be part of something that is a challenge.

"We’re not very good at status quo. We want to be progressive and keep improving the operation. And with them coming back, we want to be able to have it set up, so they have opportunity to just grow it in whatever way they can.”

While they’re children have grown up and are pursuing new opportunities, the Millers have taken it upon themselves to train the next generation of local livestock showers.