M LAZY HEART RANCH: Building success 1,500 miles from 'home'

In 1999, Paul and Christine Miller picked up everything and moved their young family from Pennsylvania to a ranch just outside Torrington, Wyoming.
Paul’s dream was to raise show calves, but they needed another side business to stay afloat, and there wasn’t a way to do it out on the crowded east coast. Both were raised on farms — Christine, a dairy farm, and Paul, a beef cattle farm — but there just wasn’t the space to start something new.
So, they bought Miller Cattle and Feed Yards in Torrington in 1997 and made their way out west with a 2-year-old, an 8-month-old and 50 cows in 1999, the year they purchased the M Lazy Heart brand and established their ranch.
“Had we stayed in Pennsylvania, we would have had different careers. We were raising show calves on the side,” Christine said. “Here, we got to do agriculture full-time, and the kids got to do it with us full-time, and they just loved it.”
Their small show cattle ranch has since grown into a national operation, selling calves to all corners of the continental US and Canada. Many of their calves were eventually raised to be state and national champions. A couple of recent winnings their calves have seen include Reserve Grand Champion Steer at the 2021 New Year's Beef Bash, Grand Champion Prospect Breeding Heifer at the 2020 National Western Stock Show and Reserve Grand Champion Exotic Steer at the 2020 Fort Worth Steer Show.
“On our end of it, its genetic decisions and then getting the most number of calves out of those elite genetics that we can,” Christine said.
“Besides that, they need to be taken care of once the kids get them or the people get them who are going to show them. They need to keep their hair right and feed them correctly,” Paul said. “So, having the right animal, feed them correctly, daily care and showmanship (are important).”
It wasn’t easy in the beginning, though. Not only were they trying to start up their custom feed yard and show cattle businesses, they were raising two young children with a third on the way nearly 1,700 miles from family. Paul said they were both the first in their families to move out of the area and do their own thing separate from the family business.
“The culture change was hard,” Christine said. “It was hard with not knowing anyone. … At first, I wasn’t sure we made the right decision.”
Over 20 years later, there’s no doubt in either Christine’s or Paul’s minds that they would have had it any other way.
“Now, we’d never change it,” she said. “It’s been a fantastic place and way to raise a family.”
The ranch wasn’t just their business; it was their home, their way of life. Paul said that raising their children in the world of agriculture gave them values and skills they wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else.
“I don’t think there’s any better way to raise kids than through showing livestock,” he said. “And in 4-H and FFA, I mean, it provides so many opportunities.”
The Millers’ three children are now grown, one back home working the ranch and two in college — all three very successful at what they’ve put their minds to.
Two of them — their oldest son, PD, and their youngest, Paige — hold national livestock judging titles at the collegiate level. Their middle child, Skyler, plays football for the University of Wyoming and is gauging prospects of playing professionally.
Paul said their success comes from the work ethic they learned on the ranch.
“I think the hard work ethic and the drive that they learned on the ranch, doing that gave them what it took to be successful at the next level,” he said.
The Millers are constantly pushing to take it to the next level, even in their business, where they are always looking for ways to expand. The ranch has become a family affair, and it continues to be to this day, even as their children pursue other paths as well.
PD is already back on the ranch after college, has taken over a lot of the raising of the show cattle and has started livestock judging at larger shows like the Iowa Beef Expo and the Cattleman’s Congress in Oklahoma City.
Christine said Skyler plans to ultimately end up back at the ranch after he continues to pursue a career in football.
Paige currently attends Butler Community College and will be transferring to Colorado State University for her final two years, but she still helps out on the ranch in any way she can, which has lately been from the marketing side of the business.
Paul and Christine said they continue to grow their triad of businesses — the show calves, the feed yard and the feed store — so they have something to pass on down to their children.
“That’s one of the reasons that Paul and I want to work hard to expand, so that there’s room and opportunity,” Christine said. “And we’re pretty aggressive with business, and we want our kids to have the opportunity to come back and work on projects and be part of something that is a challenge.
"We’re not very good at status quo. We want to be progressive and keep improving the operation. And with them coming back, we want to be able to have it set up, so they have opportunity to just grow it in whatever way they can.”
While they’re children have grown up and are pursuing new opportunities, the Millers have taken it upon themselves to train the next generation of local livestock showers.
“As they’re moving out, it’s kind of fun for Paul and I to have these other families with younger kids that want to learn and be able to pass that knowledge on,” Christine said.
Sitting still just isn’t an option for the Millers. They are always looking to grow, build or expand in whatever way they can. A competitive spirit, whether in business, competitions or sports, runs through their blood. That’s what makes them successful not just in agriculture, but as a family.
“We’ve always been competitive. They (the kids) have always been competitive with each other,” Christine said. “But at the end of the day, we’re a family competing together. So, I’d love to see that continue.”