Magic, music coming to Midwest Skyview

Some magic will kick of the weekend at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in. Later this month, another Encore Drive-in Nights concert is set to take place.

A double feature on Friday evening will include “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

The movies are the first two in the Harry Potter series, based off books by J.K. Rowling. In the first, Harry learns he is a wizard on his 11th birthday. Despite efforts by a mean aunt and uncle to prevent it, Harry leaves to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

During his first year at the school, he makes friends who become allies as he tries to uncover the truth behind his parents’ deaths.

In the second, Harry returns to the school after a house elf goes all out in an attempt to convince him to stay home. The elf said if Harry attended school, he would be in danger.

His second year at Hogwarts ends up involving violent tees, flying cars, giant spiders and a warning written in blood on the walls.

Double Feature admission will be charged. Admission for children between the ages of 2-12 is $4. Members of the Midwest Theater age 13 and older are $5 per person with non-members paying $7. There will be a maximum of $25 per car.

Retro Movies

On Sept. 12, “Days of Thunder” will tell fans the story of a NASCAR rivalry between a rookie hotshot played by Tom Cruise and a veteran racer named Rowdy Burns played by Michael Rooker. When the two are both seriously injured, they let go of their difference and become friends. Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, falls in love with a neurosurgeon and decides to drive Burn’s car in the Daytona 500 against an underhanded newcomer.