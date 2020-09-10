Magic, music coming to Midwest Skyview

Some magic will kick of the weekend at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in. Later this month, another Encore Drive-in Nights concert is set to take place.
A double feature on Friday evening will include “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”
The movies are the first two in the Harry Potter series, based off books by J.K. Rowling. In the first, Harry learns he is a wizard on his 11th birthday. Despite efforts by a mean aunt and uncle to prevent it, Harry leaves to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
During his first year at the school, he makes friends who become allies as he tries to uncover the truth behind his parents’ deaths.
In the second, Harry returns to the school after a house elf goes all out in an attempt to convince him to stay home. The elf said if Harry attended school, he would be in danger.
His second year at Hogwarts ends up involving violent tees, flying cars, giant spiders and a warning written in blood on the walls.
Double Feature admission will be charged. Admission for children between the ages of 2-12 is $4. Members of the Midwest Theater age 13 and older are $5 per person with non-members paying $7. There will be a maximum of $25 per car.
Retro Movies
On Sept. 12, “Days of Thunder” will tell fans the story of a NASCAR rivalry between a rookie hotshot played by Tom Cruise and a veteran racer named Rowdy Burns played by Michael Rooker. When the two are both seriously injured, they let go of their difference and become friends. Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, falls in love with a neurosurgeon and decides to drive Burn’s car in the Daytona 500 against an underhanded newcomer.
On Sunday, “42” will hit the screen. The film is set in 1946 and follows Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers. The coach defies major league baseball’s color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman), putting both men in the line of fire when it came to fans, players and the press.
Both films will be under “retro movie pricing,” which is $3 per person Midwest Theater members with their card with a max of $10 per car, or $5 for non-members with a max of $15.
The gates for all three movies will open at 6:45 p.m. with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown, which is around 7:40 p.m. this weekend. Starting Sept. 18, all films will start at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season unless otherwise noted.
Encore Drive-in Nights
Tickets are on sale now for the next Encore Drive-in Nights concert, which will feature Kane Brown. The show will take place on Sept. 26.
Brown was the first artist to top all five Billboard County Charts simultaneously and topping the all genre billboard 200 chart with his album “Experiment.”
He recently release “Mix Tape Vol. 1,” an EP containing popular collaborations with artists such as Khalid, as well as a song written co-written by Brown and John Legend.
The show was recorded live, exclusively for the Encore Nights concert series. It will include interviews and a behind-the-scenes look.
Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com. Early bird pricing starts at $56 per car, with the price increasing to $76 after Sept. 20. Unlike traditional concerts, tickets are good for the admission of one car, meaning up to six individuals can attend for one price.
The gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at approximately 7:30 p.m.
