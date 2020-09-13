Mailer from third-party nonprofit causing voter confusion

County and state officials say an absentee ballot request letter making its way into Panhandle mail boxes is causing confusion with potential voters and election officials are fielding calls.

The mailer is being sent by the Center for Voter Information out of Springfield, Missouri, and is a legitimate ways of requesting a ballot.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the nonprofit group is well within its rights.

“It’s not illegal, we can’t stop them from doing it,” he said.

The nonprofit sent 250,000 voter-registration applications and 228,000 ballot applications to registered voters in Nebraska, according to a statement from President and CEO Tom Lopach, Center for Voter Information.

Evnen described the organization's move as redundant as the state of Nebraska announced in mid-August that every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail in September. The mailer is not the only absentee ballot request sent by third-party entities, some of which are connected to political action groups.

Evnen said he makes one recommendation: “When it comes to third-party requests like this, just don’t use them,” Evnen said.

The issue was brought up Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides showed a trifold letter from the Center for Voter Information and the Voter Participation Center, and a postcard mailer from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office saying she was fielding calls because voters were receiving both.