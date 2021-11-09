Main Street Players hosting one-act comedy on No.v. 13

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Main Street Players will present the one-act comedy “Is There a Detective in the House?” written and directed by Elaine Connelly Bleisch. The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Newberry’s in Alliance.

It’s just another day on the set of “American Popstar,” until the judge America loves to hate, Stewart Stuart, mysteriously dies right on camera. A detective is in the audience and is prepared to find the culprit. As he questions the witnesses, each re-tells what happened in their own way, leaving the detective — and the audience — to piece the truth together from the conflicting stories. So hone your detective skills and see if you can guess who it is before he does.

“When the Main Street Players started some 23 years ago, we were known for our murder mystery dinner theaters,” director Elaine Connelly Bleisch said. “This is a small homage to that legacy. We’re not quite back up to full speed due to the pandemic, but we are so happy to be able to actually perform in person.”

The evening will be rounded out by improv games with the cast, which, in addition to Connelly Bleisch, includes Jason Wentworth, David Kuskie, Elora Bleisch, Angela O’Leary, Tristan Bleisch, Brianna Krebs, Kent Bleisch, Keera Stanec, Linnea Bleisch and Abrianna Dietrick.