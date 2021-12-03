Man hopes donation of Sacagawea coins spurs further goodwill

Paul Reisig, Scottsbluff Rural Fire chief, said that the donation will come in handy for the department, which will be taking delivery of a new grass fire rig within the next month.

“When you get a new rig, you want to change out the small tools and other equipment,” he said, noting that costs for those things add up. “It’s a big help to us.”

The department is considering using the coins in a raffle, which might appeal to coin collectors or others to help magnify the donation. This weekend, on Saturday, the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will host its annual soup supper, 5 to 8 p.m., at the fire station, located at 1717. E. 15th St.

Like Scottsbluff Rural, the Gering Fire Department also sees needs that donations help the department to meet, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said.

“Support from the community has been awesome,” Flowers said. “It has been a rough year, a busy year. The busier you are, the more you use, the more equipment breaks.”

Continued support from those donations when fires are occurring of consumables like water to donations that help as “there is always a need” are helpful in supporting the department and its volunteers, he said.