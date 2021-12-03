Man hopes donation of Sacagawea coins spurs further goodwill

A Scottsbluff man is hoping a donation to local fire departments will spur others to help out during a tough year.
For years, Allen Vance collected Sacagawea coins. The dollar coin replaced the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin when it debuted in January 2000. This week, he donated $50 in coins to the Scottsbluff Rural, Gering Fire Department and Hawk Springs, Wyoming, Fire Department.
Asked why he started collecting the Sacagawea coins, Vance admitted he didn’t know.
“I would take my check to the bank and I’d get $20 for spending money,” he said. He would ask the cashier to include one of the coins. “She would have one or two of the coins. They (bank tellers) don’t like them.”
Soon, he’d collected $500 of Sacagawea coins. He’d give them as donations to groups like the Hawk Springs Community Building fund, where he grew up, and other causes. He even gave coins to his grandson on his birthday, pretending he was just giving him his pocket money.
“It really made me feel good to do that,” he said.
Over the summer, he watched news reports of the wildfires in the area. Local fire departments battled a handful of large fire departments in Banner and Scotts Bluff counties. While he had seen reports of wildfires in California and other areas of the country, these fires caught his attention because they were close to home.
Paul Reisig, Scottsbluff Rural Fire chief, said that the donation will come in handy for the department, which will be taking delivery of a new grass fire rig within the next month.
“When you get a new rig, you want to change out the small tools and other equipment,” he said, noting that costs for those things add up. “It’s a big help to us.”
The department is considering using the coins in a raffle, which might appeal to coin collectors or others to help magnify the donation. This weekend, on Saturday, the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department will host its annual soup supper, 5 to 8 p.m., at the fire station, located at 1717. E. 15th St.
Like Scottsbluff Rural, the Gering Fire Department also sees needs that donations help the department to meet, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said.
“Support from the community has been awesome,” Flowers said. “It has been a rough year, a busy year. The busier you are, the more you use, the more equipment breaks.”
Continued support from those donations when fires are occurring of consumables like water to donations that help as “there is always a need” are helpful in supporting the department and its volunteers, he said.
“It helps out everybody,” Flowers said as he and Reisig noted that the area had not seen as many wildfires in the area since 2002.