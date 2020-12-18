Man makes mugs for veterans’ home

“Theoretically, it’s not supposed to go anywhere,” he said. “It’s like a tattoo.”

For Siegfried, it gets a little personal. He made a cup for one of the residents, Virgina Lenhart, who was “my second mother growing up.” Her husband, Gene, died in April, and Siegfried said he wanted to give something back.

“I spent a lot of nights at their house in high school, ate a lot of bread pudding,” he said, choking up. “But the older you get, we all learn the value different, and I know how valuable that was.”

John Brehm III, president for the VFW Auxiliary Post 1681, said Siegfried floated the idea in October, and he and other people wanted to get it done.

“With COVID-19, there’s no programs, no parade for Veterans' Day, so when Jim brought this up, we were absolutely on board,” he said. “It was like ‘pay whatever you need to get this done.’”

Brehm III said usually he and his father would visit the home in-person weekly.

“We took cupcakes out for Veterans' Day, and that’s the best we could do, the last thing we want to do is get anyone sick out there,”