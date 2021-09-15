Man sets out on cross-state journey to raise money for a girl fighting cancer

Jim Hickey woke up Wednesday morning with the aim of walking east. The 60-year-old New Jersey native will travel from Scottsbluff to McGrew on foot, part of a much longer journey he’ll make to help raise both money and awareness for a young girl from Cozad in a fight against cancer.
Paishence Hansen was only 3 years old when she was diagnosed with stage IV medulloblastoma. Without warning, tumors had enveloped 85% of her brain and the entirety of her spine. Hickey first became aware of Paishence by happenstance, when he was completing another walk for another fight against cancer. He saw a “related post” on Facebook and decided to help.
“I saw that picture, saw those eyes, and I thought ‘Welp, I’m walking for this kid.’”
Hickey aims to travel from Scottsbluff to Omaha, on foot, telling people about Paishence’s story the entire way. Beginning in 2017, he previously completed trips across Illinois and Missouri, as well as treks from San Diego to Los Angeles, and Cheyenne to Denver, to help three young girls and one young man raise money for their own battles against the disease.
“I saw my dad take his last breath from prostate cancer back in ‘95,” Hickey said.
After his brother was diagnosed with the same disease the following year, Hickey resolved to raise awareness for cancer by walking across the country. Four years in the Marine Corps, he said, had made him accustomed to walking long distances wearing heavy backpacks.
Hickey was never able to complete his cross-country trek. The first three times, he was unable to cross the Rocky Mountains and the arid basins beyond. His fourth trip was cut short when his mother died. On his fifth attempt, he was hit by a car and broke his leg.
Afterward, he aimed smaller, and began reaching out to people to walk for whom to raise awareness. He first got in touch with Paishence’s family on Facebook.
“I was honored, and wondering how it was all gonna go,” Paishence’s mother Tara Meyer said. “You don’t expect somebody to reach out to you and do this for your children.”
Hickey and Paishence first met up at a Kansas City Royals game earlier in the month, once Hickey had finished his latest walk.
On Wednesday, Hickey met with Paishence’s family, including siblings Paizley, 7, Paxton, 6, and Preslee, 2, at Backaracks in Scottsbluff to celebrate Paishence’s fifth birthday. It was a milestone Meyer said her doctors didn’t expect her to reach.
“And here it is, 2021, and we’re still here almost a year later ... and she just keeps trucking along,” she said.
Originally, when Paishence lost her balance and memory, and grew sick and incontinent, doctors said Paishence would be fine.
“I went to five ERs and they told me nothing was wrong with my daughter,” Meyer said. “I knew damn well something was wrong with (her) when she couldn’t tell who I was.”
Meyer had already lost a baby girl seven years ago to Turner Syndrome.
“I can’t bury another child,” she said.
When Paishence first went to the hospital, Meyer said no neurosurgeons would operate on her due to the risk of her dying. The family went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee, where Paishence underwent treatment for three months. Now, the young girl is in maintenance. After a resurgent scare two months ago, the “spunky” girl, as her mother called her, is walking again.
“What we got today, we’re very fortunate (to have),” Paishence’s father Corey Hansen said. “Down there (at St. Jude), it was a nightmare, her having to go through that. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Hickey expects the journey to last around two months. He said he wants to treat Paishence’s family to a basketball game in Lincoln, something he’ll arrange with UNL head coach Fred Hoiberg, who he says is a friend. Hickey’s previous walks have raised tens of thousands of dollars, an amount he wants to add to with Paishence’s own GoFundMe fundraiser, https://tinyurl.com/Prayers4Paishence.
“There needs to be more (awareness),” Hansen said. “What Jim’s about to do for Paishence and childhood cancer, it’s absolutely wonderful. Above and beyond the call of duty.”