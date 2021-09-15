Man sets out on cross-state journey to raise money for a girl fighting cancer

Hickey was never able to complete his cross-country trek. The first three times, he was unable to cross the Rocky Mountains and the arid basins beyond. His fourth trip was cut short when his mother died. On his fifth attempt, he was hit by a car and broke his leg.

Afterward, he aimed smaller, and began reaching out to people to walk for whom to raise awareness. He first got in touch with Paishence’s family on Facebook.

“I was honored, and wondering how it was all gonna go,” Paishence’s mother Tara Meyer said. “You don’t expect somebody to reach out to you and do this for your children.”

Hickey and Paishence first met up at a Kansas City Royals game earlier in the month, once Hickey had finished his latest walk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Hickey met with Paishence’s family, including siblings Paizley, 7, Paxton, 6, and Preslee, 2, at Backaracks in Scottsbluff to celebrate Paishence’s fifth birthday. It was a milestone Meyer said her doctors didn’t expect her to reach.

“And here it is, 2021, and we’re still here almost a year later ... and she just keeps trucking along,” she said.

Originally, when Paishence lost her balance and memory, and grew sick and incontinent, doctors said Paishence would be fine.