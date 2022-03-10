SHS students will have the opportunity to participate in a March Madness CATS attendance challenge. Students will be able to select their teams on Sunday, March 13, and have until Wednesday, March 16, to submit their online bracket.

Students join using their phones and their school email. If a student needs a paper bracket, please pick it up in the front office and return it to Ms. Foral in room 209 by March 15.

In order to advance in the bracket and be eligible for prizes, students must not have any unexcused absences or tardies to CATS during the duration of the tournament, March 14 through April 4. A daily random raffle will occur each day for a small prize, and the student must be in attendance for CATS.

March Madness Bracket Challenge Dates:

• Selection Sunday March 13 — brackets are due at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16

• First Four: March 15-16

• First round: March 17-18

• Second round: March 19-20

• Sweet 16: March 24-25

• Elite Eight: March 26-27

• Final Four: April 2

• Championship: April 4

