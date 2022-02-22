 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March story time themes at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library looks forward to a Marvelous March with Story Time sessions offered on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. and Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. for ages 3-6 in the children’s room. Story times include several stories, birthdays, music, puppets, crafts and more.

March story time themes include Dr. Seuss Dazzle for March 1 and 3, Wildlife Safari for March 8 and 10, St. Patrick’s Party for March 15 and 17, Stories of Ezra Jack Keats for March 22 and 24, then Colorful Crayons with special guest, Annette Wood for March 29 and 31.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth librarian, at 762-1387.

