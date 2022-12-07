Mary Carrick to perform Christmas concert in Sidney

SIDNEY — Performer Mary Carrick will bring her dynamic vocals, charm, and theatrical flair to the Sidney High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Carrick will present Silver Bells and Candy Canes, a nostalgic performance of festive favorites and familiar chestnuts, along with a few toe tapping holiday gems to make spirits bright, at 7 p.m. Carrick will be joined on stage by a talented acoustic trio comprised of J. Gawf, piano; Mark Haar, upright bass; and JB Ferguson, percussion. Together, they form the Mary Carrick Collective, an exciting ensemble known for their tight, inspired arrangements.

Carrick is a Midwest-based cabaret/concert/musical theater singer and recording artist who has been performing professionally for over 20 years. Her background in cabaret and theater has given her a gift for storytelling which draws the audience in from the very first note. She has toured extensively, and has performed with Opera Omaha, the Omaha Symphony and Rose Theater, at Holland Performing Arts Center, and at the Orpheum Theater.

Carrick is a touring artist with the Nebraska Arts Council and is appearing in Sidney as part of the High Plains Arts Council’s 2022-2023 season. Tickets for Silver Bells and Candy Canes are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, including WNCC, and children under 5 are free. They will be available at the door.

For information regarding this press release, contact Pam Arrington at 308-249-0345.