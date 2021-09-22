Matthieu Caldwell hopes Monument Marathon is a stepping stone to US Olympic Trials

A former Scottsbluff runner, though, convinced him to run in the Monument Marathon.

“I have a good friend and coach named john Perez, who is from Scottsbluff. He is the one who told me about this race. This will also be his first time running (in the marathon). He’s the one who gave me the information about it, and I decided this was the year to do it,” he said.

Caldwell is hoping to set a personal best time at the marathon, but he wasn’t always a long distance runner.

“I never thought of myself as a talented marathon runner until after the first one,” he said. “I knew I had a gift when I could finish it off with very little training because I just had my college track training.”

In his second marathon, he ran in the Rock and Roll San Antonio Marathon. His result in that race really boosted his confidence, he said.

“I ended up getting fourth (in the Rock and Roll marathon). Really, I didn’t feel adequately trained for that,” he said. “(At that marathon) I was actually passing people. I was always strong over the last 10 miles before I slowed down a bit, but it did give me a lot of confidence that I could go really far in this sport.”

He found more success at the Colfax Marathon that runs through Denver.