May Day marks ‘go time’ for 13th annual Nebraska Passport program

In Nebraska, May Day means it’s “go time” for the state’s tourist attractions.

That’s certainly true for the 70 statewide parks, restaurants, retail stores and other locations taking part in the 13th annual Nebraska Passport program.

Sunday will be their first day for stamping visitors’ physical passports and awarding digital stamps. The 2022 Passport program runs through Sept. 30, with prizes for the most dedicated statewide travelers following.

“We are always so excited for the start of the Passport season,” John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism, said in a press release.

“The pent-up excitement leads to such a rush in the first few weeks and seeing the reaction from the tourism industry makes it such a fun program to watch. We are very proud of the way this program continues to be embraced by communities in Nebraska.”

More than 22,000 Passport booklets had been requested as of Friday, Ricks said. Last year, a record-breaking 1,322 participants finished all 70 stops.

This year’s 10 themed passport tours are Animal Magnetism, Buy Ways, Caf-Fiendishly Good, Chow, Baby, Do-It-Yourselfie, Family Fun, Farm to Fork, Hometown History, Sewing, And So On and Thirst-Place Winners.

A full list of this year’s stops and prizes can be found at nebraskapassport.com.

Following are Nebraska Passport 2022 participants in the Panhandle:

» Alliance: Carhenge.

» Big Springs: Our Lavender Co.

» Bridgeport: 385 Meat Market, Pioneer Trails Museum.

» Chadron: Dawes County Historical Museum.

» Hay Springs: Farm to Family Cooperative.

» Kimball: Nebraska Coffee.

» Lewellen: Ash Hollow State Historical Park.

» Mitchell: I&L Coffee Roasters, Marketplace & Company-Pesto Fine Italian.

» Scottsbluff: Papa Moon Vineyards, Winery & Cider House, Scottsbluff YMCA Trails West.

