Mayors sign homelessness awareness week proclamation

The three mayors of the tri-city area got together Thursday morning to sign a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 13-20 as Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales all joined the November Panhandle Coalition for Housing and Homelessness meeting at the John N. Harms Center which began with the proclamation signing.
After all three signed the document, Kaufman provided some comments about the issue of homelessness in the local community.
“I think sometimes our communities and our people, especially in western Nebraska, probably get desensitized to it,” he said. “They think this is an issue that Denver and New York and LA and just bigger metro areas base, but we have these families and we have these needs right here in our community. So (we) really want to say thank you to our organizations right here at home that take the time to make this awareness because we all need to be more aware.”
Liz MacDonald, supportive health services director at CAPWN and a workgroup lead for the Panhandle Coalition for Housing and Homelessness, told the Star-Herald there indeed is homelessness in the area, despite local popular belief.
“It is much more so (prevalent in the area) than people think,” she said.
MacDonald added raising awareness of the local issues and brainstorming ways to fight homelessness in the area is important because shelter is part of basic human rights.
“We’re all part of humankind. Food and housing is a basic human right, and so people deserve that,” she said. “Just because someone has been laid off or suffering from mental health or substance use disorders, they still deserve food and shelter. So, that’s why we get together every month to try and figure out a solution, which unfortunately it’s not an easy one, or we wouldn’t have to meet anymore.”