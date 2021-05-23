Megan Hauck thankful for nursing mentors

“She is always so willing to teach and help me to learn, and I can’t say enough how thankful I am for that,” Hauck said.

Hauck said it can be heartbreaking to watch patients go through a difficult diagnosis or a difficult course of treatment, but she said the field is rewarding, and she was touched to learn that she was recently recognized and nominated as an exceptional nurse.

“That’s been a really big reward,” she said. “Being able to take care of people is really rewarding to me, and to see a smile on a person’s face.”

Her relationship with patients is vital to Hauck.

“The bond that I build with my patients, and the trust they have in me to make sure they’re getting the correct information is so important,” she said.

Over the past year dealing with COVID-19, Hauck said changes in regards to masks and protocols have had an impact on the field and the patients.

“I think a lot of people are more aware of other people’s vulnerability to catching COVID-19 and just how debilitating it can be to some, but not others,” Hauck said. “I think that’s been one of the big things that I’ve seen.”