Megan Hauck thankful for nursing mentors

Megan Hauck is thankful for the mentors and people who have inspired her over her six years as an LPN, and even before that time.
Hauck recalls her dad, Gene Hauck, working as an EMT and wanting to go to nursing school, but putting that on the back burner as he raised three girls.
“Dad was our inspiration,” Hauck said. “I have an older sister who is a nurse, too. He has been my inspiration as far as wanting to get into the medical field.”
Beginning as a teenager in the dietary department of a long-term care facility, Hauck realized she enjoyed the healthcare field, but she longed for more interaction with the residents. She became a CNA (certified nursing assistant) for a time before choosing to pursue a nursing education.
When Hauck chose to go to nursing school, she learned from valued instructors Becky Kautz and Deb Serda.
“Deb taught me a lot of things in pharmacology that will really stick with me, probably for the rest of my life,” Hauck said. “Becky is really great, especially cardiac-wise, she taught me a lot, so I really appreciate that from her.”
Today, as Hauck works as a nurse at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Gering, she is grateful for Jennifer Schlothauer, NP-C, the provider she works with regularly.
“She is always so willing to teach and help me to learn, and I can’t say enough how thankful I am for that,” Hauck said.
Hauck said it can be heartbreaking to watch patients go through a difficult diagnosis or a difficult course of treatment, but she said the field is rewarding, and she was touched to learn that she was recently recognized and nominated as an exceptional nurse.
“That’s been a really big reward,” she said. “Being able to take care of people is really rewarding to me, and to see a smile on a person’s face.”
Her relationship with patients is vital to Hauck.
“The bond that I build with my patients, and the trust they have in me to make sure they’re getting the correct information is so important,” she said.
Over the past year dealing with COVID-19, Hauck said changes in regards to masks and protocols have had an impact on the field and the patients.
“I think a lot of people are more aware of other people’s vulnerability to catching COVID-19 and just how debilitating it can be to some, but not others,” Hauck said. “I think that’s been one of the big things that I’ve seen.”
Hauck, whose household includes two teenagers, a significant other, and a couple of “fur babies,” is taking classes to become an RN and hopes to eventually earn her master’s degree and teach other nurses coming into the field – returning a favor that was once given to her.
“I want to mold other nurses like I was molded by my instructors, Becky and Deb,” Hauck said.
For those exploring a career in nursing, Hauck has some bits of wisdom.
“It can be a very rewarding job,” she said. “It can be very stressful at times. You’ve got to have a backbone. It’s just so rewarding to help other people and to know that they depend on us.”