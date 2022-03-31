‘Men on the Mountain’ to perform gospel harmonies at Bridgeport Community Church Sunday

With the foundation of the church and the passion for music, the Bridgeport Community Church will be filled with joy as it hosts Nebraska’s own Men on the Mountain gospel quartet Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

The group refers to themselves as three farmers and a preacher, bringing together gospel harmonies across the country for their audiences. Ed Tullis sings the lead, Bob Hough sings baritone, Dale Fletcher sings tenor and Pastor Irv Jennings sings bass.

The quartet formed 11 years ago with a passion for sharing the good word of God through music. Hailing from Arnold, a rural village of nearly 600 people in Custer County and about 40 miles northeast of North Platte, the group performs southern gospel, contemporary praise and worship and hymns with some Christian comedy folded throughout the concert. Their first song they performed was “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” at the Arnold First Baptist church for Christmas in 2011.

“One thing led to another,” wife, bookkeeper and public relations assistant Holly Tullis said about the group’s formation. “While there was no real plan, it was God’s plan.”

The men continued to sing for friends and neighbors in their homes, at funeral services and a number of functions at the church. Throughout their performances, they found their name from a song that speaks of how God is with us on the mountain and also in the valley.

“People always wonder about that,” Tullis said. “It’s actually from one of their songs that started early on that just seemed to be well-suited to them. The message of it, the words and the singing of it was comfortable to them. ‘God on the Mountain’ is the name of the song and so they kind of adapted that song.”

They sing that song almost every concert.

The inclusion of comedy into the concert is a vital aspect of the ministry, Jennings said. He wants people to attend the event for an evening of music and laughter with them.

Accompanist Melody Jennings, who is Jennings’ wife, has since retired from playing the piano, so her performances have been recorded and Tullis and Donna Fletcher manage the sound system.

“We’re playing the CD and controlling the volume, so we’re running the sound system now, which is a lot bigger responsibility than we had before,” Tullis said. “We do what needs to be done so they can keep singing.”

There is no charge for the concert. A free-will offering will be taken.

Bridgeport Community Church is located at 1505 Q St. in Bridgeport. For more information, call the church office at 308-262-7207 with any questions.

The quartet will remain in town Monday, April 4 for a performance at the Skyview Care and Rehabilitation Center at 1:30 p.m.

