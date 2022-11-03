Meridan Trust hosts Flags for Heroes fundraiser

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation hosted its annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser Sept. 21-28, raising over $25,000.

Over 600 flags were flown in honor of heroes near and far during the annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser. Along with flags flying at three locations in Cheyenne and one in Colorado, this year included the addition of two more locations in Alliance and Scottsbluff.

The fundraiser gave community members an opportunity to share stories about heroes that had a positive impact on their life, their community or the country. It isn’t just the beauty of all the flags waving, but the stories behind them. "Every Flag has a Story" and this year, Meridian Trust shared the story of nearly 475 heroes.

In the Panhandle, $2,000 in funds were donated to the Alliance Public Schools toward student lunch debt and $2,000 to the PupPack Program in Scottsbluff which provides food to children who are experiencing food insecurities.

To learn more, log onto northstarfoundation.com.