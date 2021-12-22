Meridian Trust announces merger with Nebraska credit union

SCOTTSBLUFF — Members of Western Heritage Federal Credit Union — with branches located in both Alliance and Scottsbluff — voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger with Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. The two credit unions will merge under the banner of the Meridian Trust name effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Western Heritage, with $65 million in assets and over 8,000 members, will combine with Meridian Trust’s $583 million in assets and more than 31,000 members.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Meridian Trust because of what this means for our membership,” Western Heritage CEO Cindy Baker said in a press release. “Western Heritage FCU has honored and served our membership for 85 years. This will ensure that we can continue to meet our members’ growing financial needs, while providing them with top level service. Meridian Trust has a wide array of offerings that our members will love.”

Kim Withers, Meridian Trust CEO, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Western Heritage members and employees into the Meridian Trust family. We’ve witnessed firsthand the outstanding service they provide and the great loyalty of their members. We look at this as an opportunity that will benefit members of both credit unions.”