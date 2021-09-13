Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union announces proposed merger with Western Heritage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union – with $575 million in assets, nearly 32,000 members and branches in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska — has just announced a proposed merger with Nebraska-based Western Heritage Federal Credit Union, with $65 million in assets, over 8,000 members and branches in Alliance and Scottsbluff. The two credit unions will be merged under the Meridian Trust name.

According to a press release, the proposed merger of Meridian Trust and Western Heritage federal credit unions will join two institutions that share a strong commitment to their membership and the communities they serve. The partnership will offer expanded services to Western Heritage FCU members and additional branch and ATM access to Meridian Trust FCU members. Members and employees of both organizations will benefit from the economies of scale that a larger organization brings. No layoffs will result from the merger which is expected to be completed by early 2022.

Kim Withers, Meridian Trust CEO, said, “We look at this as an opportunity that will benefit the great members of both credit unions. Each organization has a strong passion for serving their existing and potential membership, providing local as well as world-class digital services.”