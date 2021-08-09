Meteorologist: Weather should be clear for takeoff the rest of the week

A cold front moved in Monday morning causing the cancellation of the first day of planned flights for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships.
It wasn’t completely unexpected, though, Brad Temeyer, the weather team chief, said.
“We knew that there was going to be a cold front moving through the area early this morning. With that cold front, obviously, there was some colder air moving in behind it. We knew that it was going to be a bit tricky in terms of wind speeds, behind the front. We were going to watch that very closely, and if there’s a flying opportunity we’re certainly going to take advantage. This is the national championship so we’re going to make the most of every flying opportunity,” he said.
The organizers of the event were hoping to get balloons off the ground Monday evening, but weather again wreaked havoc for the balloonists.
“We were just going to kind of continue to the situation,” Temeyer said. “If the surface winds were to drop and allow us to fly, we would certainly make the most of that and given a fair shake. It was fairly gusty and, in this particular instance, it looked like it wasn’t going to get any better. We knew in that case it was likely not to happen.”
Temeyer said the rest of the week looks like it should be great flying weather for the pilots. There was a chance of a storm on Monday, and Temeyer said there is a slight chance on Friday and Saturday.
“Those chances are also fairly low, though, at this point,” he said. “It’s still looking like a fairly good chance we will be flying much of the week. We’ll just have to keep an eye on those situations.”
He said there are some storms moving in from the east, but it’s too early to tell how that will affect weather in the Panhandle.
“Those waves are four and five days out. They are still well into the Pacific and not being sampled well by the models. Once they get on shore, they’re sampled much better and we can get a better understanding of how they’re going to move as they continue to work our way through this area. We can then get more accurate with that forecast,” Temeyer said.
Meteorologists are important when it comes to getting the balloons in the air, he said.
“We’re one of the most susceptible aviation vehicles,” he said. “We can be fairly solid with a forecast within three days or so. It does get a bit harder, though, with the complicating factor of the smoke (from wildfires). If we have a lot of smoke in the area, and we are limited to visibility less than three miles, that could be somewhat problematic.
“With that said, the firefighters have done some significant amounts of work on the fires around the area, so it’s looking better than what we’ve seen for several days. The outlook is optimistic at this point.”