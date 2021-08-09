Meteorologist: Weather should be clear for takeoff the rest of the week

“Those chances are also fairly low, though, at this point,” he said. “It’s still looking like a fairly good chance we will be flying much of the week. We’ll just have to keep an eye on those situations.”

He said there are some storms moving in from the east, but it’s too early to tell how that will affect weather in the Panhandle.

“Those waves are four and five days out. They are still well into the Pacific and not being sampled well by the models. Once they get on shore, they’re sampled much better and we can get a better understanding of how they’re going to move as they continue to work our way through this area. We can then get more accurate with that forecast,” Temeyer said.

Meteorologists are important when it comes to getting the balloons in the air, he said.

“We’re one of the most susceptible aviation vehicles,” he said. “We can be fairly solid with a forecast within three days or so. It does get a bit harder, though, with the complicating factor of the smoke (from wildfires). If we have a lot of smoke in the area, and we are limited to visibility less than three miles, that could be somewhat problematic.

“With that said, the firefighters have done some significant amounts of work on the fires around the area, so it’s looking better than what we’ve seen for several days. The outlook is optimistic at this point.”

