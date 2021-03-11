METEROLOGIST: Winter storm could be a ‘25- to 50-year event’

Despite the spring-like weather Thursday, meteorologists say a severe storm will hit the Panhandle this weekend.

National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen said there’s still some uncertainty with the exact snowfall totals and the path of the storm, but meteorologists at NWS-Cheyenne anticipate a lot of snow.

“We have high confidence in seeing above 18 inches in Wyoming and high confidence of at least a foot in the Nebraska Panhandle,” Allen said.

Currently, Scottsbluff is forecast to see 16 inches of snow, Meteorologist Bill Mokry said Thursday afternoon. If there’s more rain and sleet, that could drop to as low as 5 inches, but if cold air sets in faster, that could “creep toward 21 inches,” he said.

Allen urged the public to not travel on Saturday noon through Sunday midnight, due to predicted blizzard conditions, which stretch from the Wyoming county line east through Nebraska into Cheyenne County and north through Dawes County.

“We encourage no travel whatsoever,” Allen said, as the roads and interstates are going to be “impacted severely, by an anticipated foot of snow to 18 inches.”

Cheyenne and portions north and east of Interstate 80 in Wyoming could see three feet of snow.

