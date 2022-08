“Where the Crawdads Sing” will return to the Midwest Theater for additional showings this weekend.

The film will be shown Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 with a run time of two hours and five minutes.

Movie Pricin is: $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members.

Advance tickets for “Where the Crawdads Sing” are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com.