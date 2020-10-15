Midwest SkyView Drive-in gets spooky with Halloween films

As Halloween creeps around the corner, the Midwest SkyView Drive-in gets in the spooky spirit with the showing of three classic Halloween films this weekend.

Friday will kick off the ghostly weekend with the “Nightmare before Christmas.” The animated film follows Halloweentown’s pumpkin king Jack Skellington as he tries to shake things up by taking over Christmas.

The 1984 film “Ghostbusters” will take the big screen on Saturday. It’s the story of three scientists who attempt to save New York City by waging war against a ghostly evil from another dimension.

The frightening weekend wraps up with “Goosebumps,” a film based on the classic children’s books by R.L. Stine. In the movie, Zach Cooper meets his neighbor Hannah, whose father is Stine. When Zach manages to unleash Stine’s fantastical monsters from the books, it’s up to him, Hannah and her father to get them back where they belong.

The gates will open each night at 6:45 p.m., with the films starting 30 minutes after sundown, or about 7:30 p.m.

The pricing for this weekend’s showings are the Retro Movie pricing at $3 per person for Midwest Theater members with a maximum cost of $10 per car, or $5 for non-members with a maximum of $15.