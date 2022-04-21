Midwest SkyView Drive-In opens for season with ‘The Bad Guys’ Friday

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will open for the 2022 season with the new family film “The Bad Guys” on Friday, April 22.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 42 minutes. Gates open nightly at 7 p.m. with show times Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, at 7:45 p.m.

Improvements at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In this season include new bathrooms and the concession stand is now located behind the project booth and will offer updated menu choices. Offerings have been expanded to include more hot and frozen items. There will still be two ways to order, walk-up or online.

After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they are turning good.

Admission is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person. There is no car-load pricing.

